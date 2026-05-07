Motorist found shot dead after KuGompo City collision

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A motorist whose vehicle collided with a minibus taxi was found shot dead in Currie Street, Quigney, in KuGompo City.

A motorist whose vehicle collided with a minibus taxi was found shot dead in KuGompo City on Wednesday evening.

The incident happened in Currie Street, Quigney.

Police are investigating the incident.

“It is alleged that police received a complaint from radio control regarding a shooting incident at Currie Street, Quigney, KuGompo,” police spokesperson Brig Nobuntu Gantana said on Thursday.

“Upon arrival, officers found two vehicles that had collided: a Toyota Quantum and a white Audi.

“An interview was conducted with the driver of the Toyota Quantum, who provided the following account. He stated that he was driving eastbound when the white Audi, travelling westbound, crossed onto the pavement and into his lane.

According to the witnesses, it looks like he was hit in the head and lost control before the collision — Local resident

“He attempted to avoid the collision but was unable to do so, and the Audi struck his Quantum. After the collision, the Audi came to a standstill, and two occupants exited the vehicle and fled on foot.”

A group of people then allegedly approached the Audi, removed some items from it, and left.

“A male occupant was found seated in the driver’s seat. He had already passed away,” Gantana said. “He sustained a single gunshot wound to the head. The deceased has since been identified by his wife.”

A murder case has been opened, and the investigation is ongoing.

People gathered at the scene shortly after the incident. A local resident said onlookers told him a gunshot went off before the crash.

“According to the witnesses, it looks like he was hit in the head and lost control before the collision,” the resident said.

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