Police probe killing of EC councillor found shot in home

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Thumeka Bikwana was found shot dead at her home.

Police are investigating the murder of a Chris Hani District Municipality councillor, who was found shot dead at her home in Tshatshu, near Cacadu, on Tuesday morning.

Thumeka Bikwana, 61, had been shot in the head.

Bikwana is the second ANC councillor to be killed in the district in less than a year.

In July 2025, the Emalahleni Local Municipality’s infrastructure development and human settlements portfolio head and chief whip, Xoliseka Lali, was gunned down at his home in Komani.

The Emalahleni municipality is in the Chris Hani district.

Eastern Cape police spokesperson Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana said the motive for Bikwana’s killing was unknown at this stage.

“It is alleged that on May 5, at approximately 9.45am, a witness saw the deceased’s driver’s vehicle parked in front of her yard in the Tshatshu administrative area.

“The driver complained that he had been waiting for a long time, but the councillor was not coming out,” Gantana said.

“The witness went to check and found the front door wide open.

“Inside, the deceased was lying on her back in a pool of blood with a bullet wound to her head.

“No suspects have been identified at this stage.

“The docket has since been transferred to the provincial organised crime detectives for further investigation.”

We call on law enforcement agencies to act swiftly in ensuring that those responsible for this barbaric act are brought to justice

The ANC’s Chris Hani regional secretary, Andile Mnini, condemned the killing and described Bikwana as a long-standing party member dedicated to serving the community.

Mnini said the ANC stood firmly against violence, especially gender-based violence and femicide.

“Such acts have no place in our communities and undermine the values of dignity, equality and human rights that we continue to fight for.

“We call on law enforcement agencies to act swiftly in ensuring that those responsible for this barbaric act are brought to justice.

“The safety and protection of women must remain a priority, and decisive action is required to end this scourge,” Mnini said.

The killing of Bikwana and Lali have raised fresh concerns about the safety of political leaders in the district and whether councillors are being targeted.

Four suspects were arrested in connection with Lali’s murder, including an Emalahleni municipal official who worked as a project manager.

The Chris Hani District Municipality said in a statement that Bikwana had served the district with dedication for nearly two decades.

“She started serving in the district municipality as a member of the mayoral committee under various portfolios such as budget and treasury services, technical services, special programmes unit and corporate services since 2006.

“Her transitions into different terms of service speak volumes and [are] consistent with her humble character [as a] disciplined servant of the people.

“She met her untimely death while serving as the portfolio head for corporate services.

“The community truly lost a sound leader. She will be missed for her integrity and ethical guidance in governance.”

Gantana said the accused in Lali’s killing — Bavuyise Mdingi, Mvuzo Mafanya, Sonwabiso Siko and Aphiwe Mthi — were due to appear in the Komani magistrate’s court on May 13.

They face charges including murder, conspiracy to commit murder and unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.

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