Student turns grief after loss of family into motivation to succeed

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A University of Fort Hare student who lost his mother and three siblings in a house fire has graduated with 23 distinctions after vowing at their funeral that he would complete his studies in honour of his late family.

Simanye Tonono was among more than 3,600 graduates capped during the university’s week-long graduation ceremonies, which began on Tuesday.

Tonono, whose story previously drew widespread attention after the 2023 tragedy in Ntabozuko, said graduating with a bachelor’s degree was the fulfilment of a promise he had made after losing his immediate family in the blaze.

His mother, two sisters and brother died in the fire.

“Losing my family was the most painful experience of my life,” Tonono said.

“It reshaped how I see the world.

“At first, life felt empty and overwhelming, but over time I learnt to carry that loss with resilience.

“Outside of school, I had to rebuild my sense of belonging and identity.

“I used my studies as a way to honour my family’s memory, turning grief into motivation to succeed.”

The university played a significant role in my healing journey, and the counselling services gave me a safe space to process my grief

Tonono credited family, friends and the university for helping him continue with his studies despite the trauma.

“The university played a significant role in my healing journey, and the counselling services gave me a safe space to process my grief.

“Friends and classmates offered companionship when I felt isolated.

“I believe I have fulfilled my promise. Despite the hardships, I stayed committed to my studies and will graduate with a bachelor’s degree.

“Every assignment completed, every lecture attended, and every challenge overcome was part of keeping that promise alive,” he said.

Behind his academic achievements, Tonono said he still carried the dreams and memories of the family he lost.

UFH’s graduation ceremonies have also highlighted several other graduates whose journeys to the stage were shaped by hardship, perseverance and late-life achievement.

Among them was 72-year-old Dr Gilbert Dube, the university’s oldest graduate this year.

Dube, who has a background in education, also served during Zimbabwe’s liberation struggle and later in the Air Force.

At the other end of the age spectrum was a 19-year-old health sciences graduate, while a 27-year-old graduate was awarded a PhD in Agricultural Economics, making them among the university’s youngest doctoral graduates.

Another graduate, 25-year-old Vuyolwethu Dali, spoke openly about rebuilding her life after battling drug addiction during her teenage years.

Dali said she had originally dreamed of becoming a doctor after growing up helping care for her grandmother, who suffered from health problems.

“I wanted to be a person that would help,” she said.

After falling in with the wrong crowd while still at school, Dali said she became addicted to drugs, a struggle that later threatened to derail her studies.

She said returning to university became part of her determination to change her life.

“I got accepted in the Bachelor of Arts under Criminology. I decided to go back to school because I knew that I needed to be in school for me to keep going,” she said.

Dali said financial difficulties nearly forced her to abandon her studies after she was not funded by NSFAS in 2022.

“There were times when I wanted to drop out of school, but I’ve seen life on the streets and it’s just not worth it,” she said.

Instead, she relied on small contributions from family and income earned through boxing competitions.

“So, I stayed in school without funding, but God made a way.

“I would get those R250 from my father and boxing would also pay me,” she said.

Dali said she later received support through the Eastern Cape Academy of Sport, which provided her with a monthly stipend.

“That means I had to juggle boxing and school at the same time.

“I would sometimes feel like I spend so much time at the gym, but I had no choice.

“I had to make things happen,” she said.

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