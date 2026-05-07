Three Eastern Cape police officers open fire on each other

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Three constables died during a shooting in Kariega on Thursday morning. File photo.

A late-night lovers’ quarrel between three Kariega constables resulted in the death of all three police officers on Thursday morning.

Police spokesperson Brig Nobuntu Gantana said at about 12.45am, police received a complaint of shots fired at 21 Rudman Street.

Upon arrival at the scene, the responding officers found the three constables with multiple gunshot wounds.

“All three members were declared dead, two at the scene and the third after being transported to Cuyler Hospital.

“Preliminary investigation suggests that a male constable, who was the former boyfriend of a female constable, forced entry into the residence where she and another male constable were present.

“Witnesses reported hearing shots fired, after which all three members sustained fatal injuries.”

This is a tragic and devastating loss for the SAPS family. Three young officers have lost their lives under heartbreaking circumstances — Lt-Gen Vuyisile Ncata, Eastern Cape police commissioner

She said a state‑issued firearm was confiscated at the scene, along with 10 live rounds. Ballistic analysis will form part of the ongoing investigation.

“Given that the incident involves deaths following police action, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) has been notified and will conduct a parallel investigation in terms of the Ipid Act.

“The SAPS has also opened an internal disciplinary docket.

“Their identities will be released as soon as next-of-kin notification is completed.”

Eastern Cape police commissioner Lt-Gen Vuyisile Ncata extended his condolences to the families, friends and colleagues of the deceased officers.

“This is a tragic and devastating loss for the SAPS family. Three young officers have lost their lives under heartbreaking circumstances,” he said.

“We are providing trauma debriefing and counselling to all members affected, and we will ensure the families receive the support they need during this difficult time.”

Gantana said no further details could be released at this stage to protect the integrity of the investigation.

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