WATCH LIVE | Khampepe commission probing TRC cases continues

The Khampepe commission of inquiry probing efforts to stall the investigation and prosecution of apartheid-era perpetrators continues in Newtown, Johannesburg, on Thursday.
TimesLIVE
The Khampepe commission of inquiry probing efforts to stall the investigation and prosecution of apartheid-era perpetrators continues in Newtown, Johannesburg, on Thursday.
TimesLIVE
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