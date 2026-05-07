WATCH LIVE | Meyiwa murder trial continues

The five suspects accused of murdering soccer star Senzo Meyiwa will again be in the dock at the Pretoria high court on Thursday. The Bafana Bafana star was killed in 2014.
TimesLIVE
The five suspects accused of murdering soccer star Senzo Meyiwa will again be in the dock at the Pretoria high court on Thursday. The Bafana Bafana star was killed in 2014.
TimesLIVE
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