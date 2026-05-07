WATCH | Winds buffet rain-soaked Makhanda

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A stream floods behind the Stone Crescent Hotel in Howiesons Poort in the escarpment above Makhanda.

Streams in the hills above Makhanda are swollen and at least one farm is cut off in the Howiesons Poort area.

Stones Hill outside the town and parts of the city are without power.

Rain and wind began buffeting the area from midnight and were in full mode by 9am.

This reporter was cutting away a thigh-sized bough, which broke off and was dangling in three electrical wires 3m above ground and banging onto a carport roof.

Rain tanks are emptying from overflow holes, and local pensioner Keith James, 72, measured 60mm of rainfall since midnight and 130mm since Monday.

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