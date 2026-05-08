ANC councillor killed ‘for taking over massacre accused’s drug trade’

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The Lusikisiki massacre trial has heard how a violent feud over drugs, money and alleged betrayal led to the killing of ANC regional leader Mncedisi “Sncane” Gijana.

A confession read into the record at the Mthatha High Court, sitting in Lusikisiki, this week, detailed how alleged kingpin Mzukisi Ndamase allegedly ordered Gijana’s murder from prison, accusing his former associate of taking over his drug operations and trying to keep him behind bars.

The revelations emerged during the confession of Aphiwe “AP” Ndende, one of six accused in both the September 28 2024 Lusikisiki massacre and Gijana’s murder.

The accused are linked to the Ngobozana village massacre in which 18 people — 15 women, two men and a 13-year-old boy — were killed.

Gijana, 58, an ANC Alfred Nzo regional executive member and Mzimvubu Local Municipality councillor, was gunned down at his Lubhacweni home in KwaBhaca on August 19 2024.

Judge Richard Brooks this week ruled that five confessions and two pointing-out statements were admissible despite objections from Ndende and co-accused Bonga Rico Hintsa and Siphosoxo “BG” Myekethe, who alleged police torture and coercion.

Mzukisi told me there is a drug dealer at Lubhacweni in KwaBhaca who is also an ANC ward councillor named Mncendi Sncane [Gijana]

Retired Lusikisiki detective branch commander Colonel Siyabulela Kufa, who took Ndende’s confession on October 17 2024, read the statement into the court record.

“In August 2024, I was at Mount Ayliff with my friend Bonga Hintsa. We were staying in a room there and selling drugs,” Ndende said in the confession.

“One day, Rico received a call from a man I know as Songezo.

“After the call, Rico told me that Songezo said we would receive a call from Mzukisi, who is serving a sentence at the Mthatha prison and with whom we regularly communicate.”

Ndende said Ndamase later spoke to him directly.

“Mzukisi told me there is a drug dealer at Lubhacweni in KwaBhaca who is also an ANC ward councillor named Mncendi Sncane [Gijana].

“He said Sncane was his former associate in illicit activities, and they had served time together at the Mthatha prison.”

Ndende said Ndamase accused Gijana of trying to block his release from prison while taking over his drug trade.

“Sncane had been released on parole before Mzukisi, but Mzukisi wanted him removed because Gijana was competing with him in drug dealing and was hiring attorneys to keep Mzukisi in prison.

“He instructed that we must kill Gijana, and Songezo would provide firearms.”

The court heard that Songezo Mashiyi Vuma later arrived in a VW Polo Vivo and drove with the men to Lubhacweni to identify Gijana’s home before returning later that night.

“Songezo gave us two AK-47 rifles and kept one for himself in the car,” Ndende said.

“We walked to the homestead. On arrival, I knocked on the door. A young boy opened it, and a young girl was inside.”

He said they held five people hostage inside the house, including children, while waiting for Gijana to return.

“About 20 minutes later, I heard a car outside. I called Rico, who was outside the yard, and he said a Polo sedan had just entered but had not reached the gate.”

Ndende said they found Gijana inside a room at the property.

“I pointed my rifle at him, and he ran into the room and closed the door.

“Songezo arrived and fired a shot at the door, forcing it open.

“We ordered Gijana to sit down and told him someone wanted to speak to him. Songezo called Mzukisi and put the phone on loudspeaker.”

Ndende said he heard Ndamase accuse Gijana of using lawyers to prolong his imprisonment.

“Gijana apologised, saying he was afraid that if Mzukisi was released, he would kill him.

“Mzukisi said it was too late because we were there to kill him.”

He said Gijana then offered money in exchange for his life.

“Gijana said there was R40,000 in his bank account and offered to give Mzukisi the PIN.

“Mzukisi said this was not enough ...”

Ndende said the men later tied up the hostages before shooting Gijana.

The group allegedly fled in Gijana’s wife’s vehicle before abandoning it near Mount Frere.

“We drove to town and withdrew R10,000 from Gijana’s bank account,” Ndende said.

Ndende and Hintsa were arrested in Port Shepstone on October 16 2024, while Vuma was arrested in Qonce on January 5 this year.

Ndende ended his confession with an admission of guilt.

Daily Dispatch