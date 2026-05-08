Court blow for metro officials in R21m Covid tender case

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The Makhanda high court this week struck the matter off the urgent roll.

Two senior Buffalo City Metro officials implicated in alleged irregularities in a R21m Covid-19 housing tender may finally face disciplinary action after losing an urgent court bid to stop the process against them.

The Makhanda high court this week struck the matter off the urgent roll, clearing the way for the metro to proceed with disciplinary proceedings against the officials and four other employees implicated in the scandal.

Metro human settlements head Luyanda Mbula and senior project manager Sandile Gqiba had approached the court in a bid to interdict the disciplinary process and have reports by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) and the metro’s financial misconduct disciplinary board, which implicated them, reviewed and set aside.

However, judge Motilal Sunil Rugunanan ruled on Wednesday there was no urgency in the application because the officials had known about the SIU findings since 2022.

“The point must clearly be made that it is an abuse of process on a busy motion court roll if litigants sought preferential treatment by bypassing others in the proverbial queue,” Rugunanan said.

“In the applicants’ certificate of urgency and in their founding affidavit, the reason underpinning the absence of substantial redress in due course are significantly absent.

“The import of this peremptory requirement is that urgency is not there for the taking.”

The judgment effectively paves the way for the metro to institute disciplinary hearings against the officials after council approved the process in January.

Asked whether the city could now proceed with disciplinary action, the officials’ advocate, Justin Powers, conceded: “Yes, in theory, they could institute that DC process.”

Mbula and Gqiba are among six metro officials accused of financial misconduct linked to the procurement of more than 330 temporary housing structures during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The SIU and the metro’s disciplinary board both found there was sufficient evidence for the implicated officials to answer to allegations of wrongdoing.

Metro supply chain management boss and former acting CFO Andile Xoseka had initially launched his own legal challenge but on Thursday told the Dispatch he withdrew from the court process.

The remaining implicated officials, including a low-cost housing inspector and two administrative assistants, did not approach the court.

The SIU investigation stems from emergency procurement processes initiated during the national state of disaster in 2020.

According to the SIU, Mbula motivated for the procurement of 335 temporary housing units to be treated as an emergency on April 6 2020.

The procurement was approved, but investigators later found alleged irregularities in how contracts were awarded and payments processed.

Three tenders worth a combined R21m were awarded for the construction of the units.

The first contract for 100 units was valued at R6.3m, the second for 115 units at R7.3m, and the third for 120 units at R7.7m.

The SIU found that one contractor allegedly failed to build any of the 115 units, while another completed only 47 of the 120 structures.

Despite this, payments were allegedly made.

The SIU also uncovered alleged duplicate payments amounting to R1.2m to one service provider.

The metro’s disciplinary board, chaired by Louis Vermaak, later reviewed the SIU report and concluded there was prima facie evidence of misconduct.

Mbula allegedly authorised payments for work that was incomplete or not done at all, including signing off on four invoices worth R6.1m.

Gqiba allegedly authorised payments for housing units that were incomplete or never constructed.

Xoseka was accused of allegedly selectively providing tender specifications to only nine of the 23 bidders before the request for quotations was issued.

The board also accused him of appointing a junior official to the bid adjudication committee without authority.

After reviewing the SIU report, Vermaak concluded: “The disciplinary board is of the opinion that sufficient evidence exists to make out prima facie cases of misconduct against these employees.”

The attempts by these senior officials to legally block disciplinary proceedings arising from the SIU findings is a classic ‘Stalingrad tactic’ designed to frustrate the rule of law and delay the inevitable consequence management — Anathi Majeke, DA chief whip

SIU spokesperson Selby Makgotho welcomed the court ruling.

“As the respondents in this case, we welcome the judgment. We opposed the application because we believe it is essential for internal disciplinary processes to proceed without interference,” Makgotho said.

“This judgment reaffirms our commitment to promoting accountability and consequence management within state institutions.”

Metro spokesperson Bongani Fuzile declined to comment, saying the matter would first be discussed by council.

On Thursday, Scopa chair and Rise Mzansi MP, Songezo Zibi, welcomed the judgment.

The SIU report, given to the metro in 2022, had been kept under wraps for almost three years until national parliamentarians visited BCM in early 2025.

They instructed the city to finally table the report in council and take action against those implicated.

“The litigation these officials had instituted was a complete waste of time. You just cannot ask court to rule on something that has not happened yet.

“They were supposed to have waited for that DC process, and when they were not happy, that is when they were supposed to have approached court.

“But we do welcome the judgment and hope that this will pave way for these officials to finally answer to these serious allegations against them,” Zibi said.

DA chief whip Anathi Majeke said the ruling should finally allow consequence management to proceed.

“The attempts by these senior officials to legally block disciplinary proceedings arising from the SIU findings is a classic ‘Stalingrad tactic’ designed to frustrate the rule of law and delay the inevitable consequence management,” Majeke said.

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