Eastern Cape storm chaos continues

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Makhanda outdoor educators and local farmers inspect the flooded Howiesons Poort low-water bridge exit. More than 30 grade 8 girls at a camp were moved to a nearby building to wait out the stormy weather.

Severe weather continued to lash swathes of the Eastern Cape on Thursday, flooding roads and cemeteries, cutting electricity to coastal communities, forcing the closure of schools and beaches and leaving emergency teams scrambling to assist affected residents.

This week’s cut-off low system has brought days of heavy rain, strong winds and dangerous sea conditions, with the Buffalo City Metro (BCM), Amathole, Alfred Nzo, Chris Hani, Sarah Baartman and Joe Gqabi among the affected districts.

Near Makhanda, more than 30 grade 8 girls attending an outdoor education camp in the Howieson’s Poort area had to be moved to safety after rising streams threatened to cut them off.

Teachers and local farmers helped move the pupils after water levels rose rapidly during the storm.

The girls were later accommodated nearby while waiting for the floodwaters to subside.

The Eastern Cape education department announced that schools in the BCM district would be closed on Friday because of the adverse weather.

Spokesperson Malibongwe Mtima said: “We have been communicating with districts across the province to take precautionary measures.”

He said no schools in BCM had reported structural damage, but access to some schools had become dangerous because of flooded and damaged roads.

“The problem is accessing some of the schools because some of the roads leading to schools are damaged,” he said.

Schools will also remain closed in Nelson Mandela Bay as rains continue to hammer the metro, causing localised flooding.

FEARLESS IN MAKHANDA: Motorists barge through the rising floodwaters in Fitzroy Road. Picture: MIKE LOEWE (MIKE LOEWE)

The Makana municipality activated an emergency joint operations committee response as flooding affected roads, low-lying areas and informal settlements.

Spokesperson Anele Mjekula said officials were identifying affected households and assessing immediate interventions.

“Residents who are willing to be relocated from high-risk or severely affected areas will be assisted through temporary relocation processes to ensure their safety while further solutions are being explored,” Mjekula said.

Several roads in Makhanda were flooded, while rocks and mudslides partially obstructed sections of Jacob Zuma Drive between Joza and the town centre.

Motorists were forced to navigate flooded streets and waterlogged crossings as heavy rain continued throughout the day.

Gutters overflowed in several areas while potholes widened under the persistent downpours.

The severe weather also disrupted funeral services in Makhanda after flooded cemetery grounds and inaccessible roads forced the postponement of planned weekend burials.

Funerals scheduled for the Mayfield and Waainek cemeteries were postponed until conditions improved.

“The cemetery grounds were found to be extensively flooded and unsafe for burial activities and public access.

“Access roads are currently undrivable, posing a risk to vehicles, staff and mourners,” Mjekula said.

Along the coast, large swells and storm surges battered beaches and river mouths, forcing BCM to close beaches as waves churned dangerous white water onto the shoreline.

Metro spokesperson Bongani Fuzile said beaches including Kidds Beach, Gonubie, Bonza Bay, Nahoon, Eastern Beach and Orient Beach had been closed.

“The recent storms affecting the provincial coastline have resulted in significantly larger swells and dangerous sea conditions along the coast,” Fuzile said.

He said lifeguards remained on duty to monitor conditions and warn beachgoers against entering the water.

“Swimming is strictly discouraged,” Fuzile said.

In Port Alfred, rough seas and flooding caused further disruption.

The town’s one megalitre and two megalitre reverse osmosis plants were shut down because heavy runoff and churning waters increased the level of mud in the water.

The plants are vital in providing drinking water to the coastal town.

Royal Alfred Marina residents were advised to remove boats from the water after one vessel reportedly sank and three jetties broke away from the banks during the storm.

Large swells battered the Kowie River mouth, with local ocean users and water sport groups keeping out of the water because of hazardous surf conditions and concerns over runoff contamination.

Power outages were reported in several towns and villages across the province.

Eskom spokesperson Zama Mpondwana said adverse weather conditions had affected the electricity supply in parts of the Amathole, Alfred Nzo, Chris Hani, Sarah Baartman and Joe Gqabi district municipalities.

“Some of the places have been brought back online from the affected areas. Eskom technicians are tirelessly working to restore supply as soon as possible,” Mpondwana said.

“We urge affected customers to be patient and to treat all electricity appliances as live during this time.”

BCM also experienced localised outages in areas including Berea, Abbotsford and Dorchester Heights due to cable faults and storm-related damage.

The entire western coastal belt from Cove Rock to Kayser’s Beach and Ncera villages was also without power from about 6.30am until shortly after 5pm.

Fuzile said municipal technical teams had been working throughout the day to restore electricity supply to affected areas.

Provincial government spokesperson Khuselwa Rantjie said disaster management teams, municipalities and humanitarian organisations were continuing relief efforts in affected communities.

Teams were monitoring flooding, infrastructure damage and community safety concerns in several municipalities as the rain continued.

Rantjie also urged residents not to circulate false information on social media after rumours spread claiming crocodiles had been spotted roaming flooded areas in Maletswai.

“Reports claiming that crocodiles are roaming around Maletswai following recent flooding have been confirmed as false by the Joe Gqabi district municipality,” Rantjie said.

“Residents are urged to rely only on verified communication from government authorities, municipalities, law enforcement agencies and emergency services.”

The South African Weather Service said cold, wet and windy conditions were expected to continue on Friday, particularly across the western half of the province.

Strong westerly and southwesterly winds were expected along the coast before moderating later in the evening.

Disaster management teams remained on standby on Thursday night as communities across parts of the province braced for more rain and further possible flooding.

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