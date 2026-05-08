Hundreds of Old Dalians descend on Qonce for 165th anniversary celebrations

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The Class of 1986 comes home. Dale College invites attendees to join them as the school proudly welcomes them back for their 40-Year Reunion at the 165th Old Dalian Reunion. Pictured is the first XV team from 1986.

Old boys are returning from across the country, reunion tickets have sold out, and the familiar sounds of Gwiijo singing are once again expected to echo across the grounds of Dale College as the school prepares to celebrate its 165th anniversary this weekend.

For many former pupils, the reunion is about far more than sport or formal dinners.

It is a return to friendships, traditions and memories stretching back decades at one of the Eastern Cape’s oldest schools.

The milestone celebration is expected to draw hundreds of Old Dalians back to Qonce, with a packed programme centred around the traditional sporting clashes against Selborne College, alongside reunion events, school tours and cultural activities.

By Thursday, excitement around the town was already building ahead of what organisers described as one of the school’s biggest reunion weekends in years.

Teacher Ovayo Nelani said the anniversary carried deep meaning for both staff and former pupils.

“Everyone is looking forward to the celebration. This is a great milestone,” Nelani said.

He said one of the most rewarding parts of the reunion weekend was seeing former pupils return as adults after years away from the school.

“We’re looking forward to meeting learners we taught some years ago, who are now in the corporate world.

“It’s so nice to meet them now as adults, when they were so playful in class,” he said.

“Now they’re adults, so it’s so nice to see them as grown-ups. We’re all looking forward to that.”

Former pupils from different generations and professions are expected to attend, including sportsmen, businesspeople, educators and musicians.

Among those expected at the celebrations are former Proteas fast bowler Makhaya Ntini, jazz musician Siwo Yenana and Anele Valela, alongside many other Old Dalians returning to reconnect with the school and one another.

“There are so many. They’re coming from all walks of life,” Nelani said.

“The majority of them are doing well.”

The ODU Cycling Team poses for a photograph. Picture: FACEBOOK (FACEBOOK)

The reunion weekend will centre around the traditional fixtures against Selborne College, with hockey and rugby matches beginning on Friday afternoon and continuing throughout Saturday.

The main attraction is expected to be Saturday afternoon’s 1st XV rugby clash on the Pollock Oval, where supporters, pupils and alumni are expected to fill the stands in one of the most anticipated fixtures on the school calendar.

Beyond the sporting rivalry, visitors will also be able to explore displays in the school archives reflecting on Dale College’s history and traditions over the past 165 years.

The celebrations will also include formal dinners and class reunions aimed at reconnecting former pupils who have not seen each other in years — and in some cases, decades.

With reunion tickets already sold out, Nelani said the anniversary had become an event not only for the school community, but for the broader town as well.

“A whole lot of people are expected. Our tickets are sold out. It’s an event for the town,” he said.

The weekend was originally expected to include a parade through town, but organisers were forced to cancel those plans because of the severe weather affecting parts of the Eastern Cape this week.

“There’s a slight disappointment there, because we were supposed to have a parade around town, but unfortunately we couldn’t do that because of the weather,” Nelani said.

Despite the setback, he said the school remained determined to ensure the main celebrations continued.

“We are intending to go ahead with some of the programmes,” he said.

For Ntini, the reunion represents a chance to reconnect with the traditions and spirit that shaped generations of pupils before and after his time at the school.

You reconnect with people you haven’t seen in years and relive memories from school days. The spirit of the school is still very strong — Makhaya Ntini, former Proteas fast bowler

Ntini, who attended Dale in the mid-1990s, said the school’s culture of discipline, leadership and unity remained one of its defining features.

He said hearing the war cry again and seeing generations of Old Dalians gather together would be among the highlights of the weekend.

“There’s always excitement when Old Dalians come back together,” Ntini said.

“You reconnect with people you haven’t seen in years and relive memories from school days. The spirit of the school is still very strong.”

He said many former pupils were returning to Qonce for the first time in decades and looked forward to once again standing alongside fellow alumni on the sidelines of the rugby field.

While the reunion celebrations focus on the school’s long history, another group of Old Dalians has already spent days on the road in honour of the milestone.

A group of former pupils, supporters and friends of the school embarked on a long-distance cycling tour from Cape Town to Qonce to raise funds and awareness ahead of the anniversary celebrations.

Battling rain, strong winds and exhaustion along the route, the cyclists were expected to complete the final stretch of their journey in time for the reunion weekend.

Old Dalian Union national president Phiwe Ndinisa said the journey had tested the group physically and mentally, particularly as severe weather conditions worsened in recent days.

“It rained heavily for most of the day, and the wind was very strong,” Ndinisa said.

“At times, the wind speeds reached about 40km/h, which made it unsafe to continue cycling.”

The group was forced at stages to continue part of the journey by vehicle before resuming once conditions improved.

“When we reached Dikeni, we saw that the weather had improved, and that’s where about 12 cyclists got back on the road,” he said.

The tour began in Cape Town last week with a small core group that included Old Dalians, friends of the school and three women cyclists.

As the riders passed through towns along the route, more cyclists joined the journey.

“When we reached Adelaide, we had about nine cyclists. Then more people joined us from areas like Zola and Adelaide, bringing the total to around 21 at one point,” Ndinisa said.

Despite fatigue and difficult riding conditions, the cyclists remained determined to complete the journey and arrive in Qonce before the reunion celebrations began.

“It wasn’t just about the rain,” Ndinisa said.

“Some cyclists were getting tired, and when your legs are no longer strong, it becomes dangerous, especially in bad weather.”

He said the ride had become symbolic of the sense of loyalty and unity many former pupils still felt towards the school years after leaving its classrooms.

“This ride was about more than just cycling,” Ndinisa said.

“It was about unity, commitment and showing support for the school.”

Schools and alumni organisations across the province have also sent messages congratulating the school.

“May this distinguished milestone stand as a testament to the institution’s rich heritage, enduring values, and continued pursuit of excellence,” the Old Selbornian Association (OSA) said.

“We are both honoured and delighted that Dale College will share this reunion weekend with Selborne, and we eagerly anticipate what promises to be a fiercely contested and memorable match.”

Cambridge High School deputy headmaster Jonathan Buitendag said that “for generations, Dale College has played a significant role in shaping young men of character, leadership and integrity, leaving a lasting impact not only within the Eastern Cape, but across SA”.

“Reaching 165 years is a testament to the school’s rich history, traditions and continued commitment to education, sport and community.”

Hudson Park headmaster Dennis Vorster said: “This remarkable milestone reflects a proud legacy of tradition, excellence, and service to generations of young men and the broader Eastern Cape community.

“We wish the entire Dale College family a memorable and successful Reunion celebration.”

Kingswood College head Leon Grové said: “We extend our warmest congratulations … For generations, our two schools have shared a proud history of spirited rivalry and camaraderie, bonds forged on sports fields and through the many traditions that shape our institutions.”

For many returning Old Dalians this weekend, however, the significance of the anniversary will be found less in speeches and ceremonies than in old friendships renewed on sports fields, in classrooms and around reunion tables.

As former pupils gather once again beneath the black and gold colours of Dale College, the celebrations are expected to honour not only the school’s 165-year history, but the generations of people who continue to carry on its traditions long after leaving its gates.

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