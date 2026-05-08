Stung by West Africa rejections, France seeks new partners on continent

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Shorn of influence in its former colonies in West Africa, France will seek to deepen ties elsewhere on the continent next week at an Africa summit in the Kenyan capital Nairobi, its first in an English-speaking country.

With a year left in his presidency, French President Emmanuel Macron is hoping to showcase a “renewed partnership” with Africa, an aide at the Elysee Palace told reporters.

Monday and Tuesday’s summit, which will be attended by heads of state, business executives and heads of multilateral development banks, follows repeated setbacks for France in former colonies where it has for decades wielded influence.

Coups in the Sahel region since 2020 have brought to power military officers who have expelled French troops and invited in Russian mercenaries.

France handed over control of its last major military facility in Senegal last July after Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye, who is expected to attend the Kenya summit, said French bases were incompatible with the country’s sovereignty.

“It does feel like a rebranding of how France is positioning itself on the continent,” said Beverly Ochieng, a senior analyst at the Control Risks consultancy who is based in Senegal.

“It is moving away from some of its former colonial partners and security partners towards countries where it has more of a cultural, a different footprint.”

SUCCESS OF FRENCH PIVOT AN OPEN QUESTION

Macron came to power in 2017 vowing to end “Francafrique”, the murky links between France and its former colonies that at times saw Paris back autocratic regimes, and to broaden engagement across the continent.

The pivot has involved attempts to tackle historical tensions with countries including Rwanda and Algeria while more closely engaging African civil society and youth leaders, said Alain Antil, head of the Sub-Saharan Africa programme at the French Institute for International Relations.

At the same time, Paris has looked to boost trading ties, growing its imports from Africa by a quarter between 2021 and 2024, according to data from the International Trade Centre.

In 2024, France and Nigeria signed a €300m (R5.8bn at current exchange rates) investment agreement to support critical infrastructure, healthcare, transportation and renewable energy across Africa’s most populous country.

Investment deals, especially in areas such as clean energy, artificial intelligence and education, are expected to be at the centre of Macron’s trip to Africa for the summit. He will also visit Egypt and Ethiopia.

Macron’s government has also looked to strengthen security co-operation with non-traditional partners, including by signing a defence pact with Kenya last October to boost co-operation in intelligence sharing, maritime security and peacekeeping.

However, France has faced high-profile setbacks in countries where foreign investors including China and Gulf states have leveraged deep pockets and longstanding relationships to build influence.

Kenyan President William Ruto’s government terminated a deal with a consortium led by France’s Vinci SA for a $1.5bn (R24.5bn) highway expansion project last year and handed it to Chinese firms after Kenyan authorities said the contract saddled them with too much risk.

Ruto, who will co-host the summit, plans to focus on advancing talks on making the global financial system fairer to heavily indebted African countries. France has pledged to support his campaign.