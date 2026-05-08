Thousands expected in Makhanda for ‘immersive’ National Arts Festival

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Festival patrons gather for free performances at the 1820 Settlers Monument foyer during the 2023 National Arts Festival.

The 52nd edition of SA’s flagship arts gathering will return to Makhanda next month with organisers promising a more immersive and collaborative experience for audiences.

The National Arts Festival, which runs from June 25 to July 5, is expected to bring more than 2,000 artists and thousands of visitors to the Eastern Cape town for 270-plus performances, exhibitions and productions.

Organisers said this year’s programme would place greater emphasis on audience participation and creative collaboration, with festivalgoers encouraged to engage more directly in the artistic process.

“This year’s programme responds to the nexus of creativity and technology, emerging systems and collaborative world-building as the global ground moves beneath our feet,” the festival’s artistic director, Rucera Seethal, said.

“We’ve blurred the lines between audience and artist to deepen the immersive, offline experience.”

Alongside the traditional Curated and Fringe programmes, this year’s festival will introduce creation laboratories where audience members can work alongside artists, while a free conversation stage will host public talks and discussions throughout the event.

The organisers said several Fringe collectives would also establish creative hubs across Makhanda for the duration of the festival.

The Fringe programme has received support through a grant from the department of sports, arts and culture’s Mzansi Golden Economy initiative, allowing for workshops, networking opportunities and professional development events for participating artists.

The festival will again recognise standout Fringe productions through the Ovation Awards.

Music is expected to play a big role in this year’s programme, with a dedicated music venue being introduced at the Great Hall, while the Monument’s free daily Sundowner performances are set to return at 5pm each day.

Both festival weekends will also feature major headline music acts.

Film, literature and the visual arts will continue to feature strongly, with organisers introducing a curated film programme focused on “bold, visionary storytelling”.

The Eastern Cape Showcase is expected to spotlight local talent through theatre, jazz, dance, music and craft exhibitions, while the popular LitFest programme will bring writers and public thinkers into the festival programme.

The Eastern Cape sport, recreation, arts and culture department remains one of the festival’s core sponsors.

The Village Green is again expected to host food stalls, crafts and family entertainment, including a free pop-up Playhouse Stage in partnership with the Playhouse Theatre and the Mandela Bay Theatre Complex

According to the South African Cultural Observatory, the festival generated R57m for Makhanda and R131.8m for the Eastern Cape economy in 2024.

The Black Power Station is also set to return with a programme centred on emerging and underground music and cultural conversations.

Festival organisers said the full programme would be announced on May 12, with ticket sales opening on May 20.

Among the highlights will be performances and exhibitions from this year’s Standard Bank Young Artist Awards recipients, including jazz artist Gabi Motuba, theatre-maker Jason Jacobs, dancer Lee-Ché Janeke, musician Ndumiso Manana and visual artist Bronwyn Katz.

The Village Green is again expected to host food stalls, crafts and family entertainment, including a free pop-up Playhouse Stage in partnership with the Playhouse Theatre and the Mandela Bay Theatre Complex.

Organisers said accommodation establishments in Makhanda were already experiencing strong bookings ahead of the festival.

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