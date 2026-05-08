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WATCH | Constitutional Court decides on EFF’s bid to revive Phala Phala saga

Did parliament act lawfully in rejecting a report recommending an impeachment inquiry?

TimesLIVE TimesLIVE

TimesLIVE

The Constitutional Court will rule on Friday on whether parliament acted lawfully when it rejected a Section 89 panel report recommending an impeachment inquiry against President Cyril Ramaphosa, over the controversial Phala Phala scandal.

The application was brought by the EFF after a report by retired chief justice Sandile Ngcobo found that there was enough evidence to justify that parliament consider establishing an impeachment inquiry into the president.

TimesLIVE

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