Hawks freeze more than R2.3m in EC heist case that left 5 suspects dead

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The case stems from an attack on an SBV armoured vehicle travelling between Kei Road, Macleantown and Stutterheim. Stock photo.

The Hawks’ asset forfeiture investigation (AFI) unit and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in the Eastern Cape have secured a preservation order freezing more than R2.3m allegedly linked to organised criminal activities.

The preservation order is related to a cash-in-transit (CIT) robbery case in which five suspects were killed in a shoot-out with police.

The order was granted by the Bhisho high court recently as part of ongoing investigations into the Kei Road and Keiskammahoek CIT robberies.

The case stems from an attack on July 29 2024 on an SBV armoured vehicle travelling between Kei Road, Macleantown and Stutterheim.

The vehicle was allegedly ambushed and hijacked by a heavily armed group.

“During the incident, an exchange of gunfire reportedly occurred between the suspects and SBV security personnel, resulting in three security officers sustaining gunshot wounds,” Hawks spokesperson W/O Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana said.

“Following the robbery, multidisciplinary law enforcement teams acted swiftly after receiving intelligence that the suspects were hiding at a homestead in Kom Location, Keiskammahoek.

“On arrival, police reportedly came under attack, leading to a high-intensity shoot-out.

“Five suspects were fatally wounded during the operation.”

Cash, firearms, explosives and ammunition were allegedly seized at the scene.

Police arrested Lungani Mgunculu, 58, and Bulelani Disishe, 44, in connection with the matter.

“In a further co-ordinated operation conducted the same day in Cradock, three additional suspects — Bongani Mbuyisa, 50, Daniel Lefete, 48, and Sibusiso Mavuka, 46 - were arrested and allegedly linked to the Keiskammahoek case,” Mhlakuvana said.

“The investigation progressed when a sixth suspect, Nkoketsang Pule, 42, was arrested in Pretoria on October 16 2025.

“The matter was subsequently handed over to the Hawks’ asset forfeiture investigation unit for financial investigation.

“An extensive financial investigation conducted by the AFI team culminated in the successful preservation of more than R2.3m believed to be proceeds of organised criminal activities.”

The case is at trial stage in the high court in Makhanda.

It was postponed to June 9 for further proceedings.

Hawks provincial head Maj-Gen Mboiki Obed Ngwenya praised the multidisciplinary team, saying the order reflected ongoing efforts to dismantle organised criminal syndicates.

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