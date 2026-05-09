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US military says it killed 2 in strike on alleged drug-trafficking boat

Reuters Agency

Reuters

US defence secretary Pete Hegseth testifies before a Senate armed services committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC on April 30 2026. (Ken Cedeno)

The US military on Friday said it struck a vessel in the Eastern Pacific, killing two people and leaving one survivor in the latest attack on boats suspected of transporting narcotics.

  • US Southern Command said two men were killed in the strike while one person survived.
  • The US Coast Guard was notified for search and rescue operations, Southern Command said.
  • US forces have attacked multiple alleged drug-running boats in the Eastern Pacific in recent weeks.
  • The US military’s strikes on such vessels in the Caribbean and Pacific have killed more than 190 people since September.
  • Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International call the strikes “unlawful extrajudicial killings”.

Reuters

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