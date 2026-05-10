Fallen trees block roads as Buffalo City, Amathole battered by strong winds

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An uprooted tree blocking Schafli Road, in KuGompo City, earlier on Sunday. The road has since reportedly been reopened.

The Eastern Cape transport department urged motorists to drive with caution after strong winds brought down trees and blocked roads in the Buffalo City Metro and Amathole district on Sunday.

Pictures of some of the affected roads were posted on social media, including Schafli Road, on the way to Crossways, in KuGompo City.

The road has since been reopened, according to social media users.

“Road is open. Locals with chainsaws cleared the trees,” one user posted.

The department urged motorists to stay alert.

“Strong winds continue to batter parts of the Buffalo City Metro and Amathole district, uprooting trees and breaking off branches, creating dangerous driving conditions along major routes, particularly the N2 around the Kei Cuttings,” transport spokesperson Unathi Binqose said.

“Tree branches and debris have been blown onto the roadway, posing a risk especially to high-profile vehicles such as minibus taxis and bakkies.

“Motorists are urged to exercise extreme caution as adverse weather conditions persist across the Eastern Cape.”

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