Dale College cap off reunion weekend with thrilling derby win over Selborne

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Dale College pupils cheer their team on during their derby against Selborne College as part of their 165th anniversary celebrations in Qonce on Saturday.

Thousands of old Dalians returned to Qonce at the weekend as Dale College marked its 165th anniversary with a dramatic rugby victory over traditional rivals Selborne College in a celebration of school pride, sporting rivalry and long-standing tradition.

Dale College rugby players in a huddle after beating Selborne College in Qonce on Saturday. SINO MAJANGAZA (Sino Majangaza)

The anniversary celebrations drew former pupils from across the country, with many gathering at the historic school grounds to reconnect with old classmates for a weekend of school spirit and camaraderie.

It culminated in a thrilling clash on Saturday afternoon, in which Dale’s first rugby team edged Selborne 31-27.

Ngcali Daniel of Selborne College’s U19 second team tackles Phawu Ludwaba at Dale College’s 165th anniversary in Qonce on Saturday. Picture: SINO MAJANGAZA (SINO MAJANGAZA)

The weekend also celebrated Dale’s long sporting history and the role the school has played in producing prominent figures in South African sport, such as former Proteas fast bowler Makhaya Ntini, Springbok fullback Aphelele Fassi, ex-Springboks Bjorn Basson, Gcobani Bobo, HO de Villiers, Keegan Rhys Daniel, double Springbok with caps for both rugby and hockey, Buster Farrer, and many more.

Fassi, who attended the celebrations, said it was special to see generations of old boys returning to celebrate the milestone together.

“This is such a prestigious school and a school with history,” Fassi said.

“I am very proud of how the school has grown in terms of education and sport as well. It is starting to get the recognition it deserves.”

Former Dale College pupil and Springbok rugby player Aphelele Fassi celebrates Dale’s victory over Selborne College on Saturday. Picture: SINO MAJANGAZA (SINO MAJANGAZA)

Though some school sporting fixtures across the province were disrupted by forecasts of severe weather, the anticipated storms largely failed to materialise in Qonce, allowing the celebrations and much-anticipated derby clash to proceed before packed stands.

Old Selbornian president Keveshen Chetty said the rivalry between the two schools had become one of the Eastern Cape’s enduring traditions.

“The rivalry between Dale College and its traditional counterpart is far more than just a sporting contest,” Chetty said.

“It speaks to pride, identity and a shared pursuit of excellence that both schools carry with distinction.”

For many families, the annual derby has become part of family tradition.

Parent Sharlene Cassells-Ephraim said attending Dale games had become a yearly occasion for her family.

“My daughter’s birthday is on May 10 and whenever her birthday is near, I tell my family it is also the time of the Dale reunion, so we must go watch,” she said.

“This is a very well-known and classy school. When you hear the name Dale, it rings a bell.”

The anniversary also coincided with the Old Dale Union’s cycle tour from Cape Town to Qonce, organised as a fundraiser for the celebrations.

A group of former pupils embarked on the long-distance ride despite difficult weather conditions along parts of the route.

Old Dale Union president Phiwe Ndinisa said heavy rain and strong winds forced riders off the road at certain stages of the journey.

“It rained heavily and at times the wind speeds reached 40km/h, which made it unsafe to continue cycling,” Ndinisa said.

“When we reached Dikeni, we saw that the weather had improved, and that’s where 12 cyclists got back on the road.”

Dale College pupils show their support during the 165th anniversary derby in Qonce on Saturday. Picture: SINO MAJANGAZA (SINO MAJANGAZA)

He said more cyclists joined the group as they entered the Eastern Cape, with the number eventually growing to about 21 riders near Adelaide.

Ndinisa described the journey as more than just a fundraising effort.

“It was about unity, commitment and showing support for the school,” he said.

The celebrations ended with Dale’s rugby victory over Selborne, prompting jubilant scenes among pupils, parents and returning old boys gathered around the field.

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