Eastern Cape man gets 20 years for killing mother over ‘witchcraft’ claims

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A 47-year-old Eastern Cape man has been sentenced to 28 years in jail for fatally stabbing his 68-year-old mother after accusing her of witchcraft.

The Mthatha high court sentenced Samuel Ndesi on Friday for the 2025 murder of Retuie Ndesi.

The court convicted Ndesi of imputing witchcraft and contravening the Witchcraft Suppression Act and sentenced him to eight years’ imprisonment for the charge. He received 20 years’ direct imprisonment for murder, making a total of 28 years to be served.

The court ordered the sentences to run concurrently, resulting in an effective 20 years’ direct imprisonment.

Ndesi was also declared unfit to possess a firearm.

In 2025 he arrived at his homestead in Caca location, Mhlontlo administrative area, on July 25 while the family was preparing for a traditional ceremony.

“Samuel Ndesi, who was under the influence of alcohol, confronted his mother and accused her of bewitching him and other family members,” said police spokesperson Capt Yolisa Mgolodela. “He then took out a knife and fatally stabbed her.”

Ndesi was arrested and remanded in custody until his sentencing on Friday.

Chris Hani district commissioner police Maj-Gen Rudolph Adolph welcomed the sentence. “The sentence will serve as a deterrent to would-be offenders,” Adolph said. “Hefty sentences are necessary to curb despicable and heinous crimes against elderly people.”

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