Municipal services disrupted in Mthatha over wage dispute

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King Sabata Dalindyebo municipality has come under mounting pressure after municipal workers disrupted services across Mthatha this week over alleged salary disparities between ordinary employees and senior management.

Hundreds of workers affiliated to the SA Municipal Workers Union and Independent Municipal and Allied Trade Union have embarked on daily two-hour pickets, claiming senior managers were being paid salaries aligned to a grade six municipality, while ordinary staff continued to earn salaries linked to KSD’s grade four classification.

Workers also alleged that senior managers, including the municipal manager and directors, had received more than R6m in backpay.

They provided no proof of allegations, which could not be independently verified.

But the Eastern Cape department of cooperative governance & traditional affairs (Cogta) has cast doubt on those claims.

Cogta MEC Zolile Williams’s spokesperson, Pheello Oliphant, said municipal salary structures were generally standardised according to the grading of a municipality and applied across all categories of employees, including senior managers.

“In no way can one municipality have two different pay grades for different categories of employees based on what the municipality’s grading is,” Oliphant said.

He urged the aggrieved employees to provide proof supporting their allegations.

KSD mayoral spokesperson Olwethu Mabovula also confirmed the municipality was still officially recognised as a category four municipality.

The developments have intensified political tensions around the labour unrest, with opposition parties, business leaders and community activists accusing the municipality of allowing the dispute to spiral into a public service crisis.

They already took home more than R1m in annual salaries

UDM councillor Raymond Knock said councillors had received a circular indicating the municipal manager and directors were remunerated according to a category six grading structure, while the municipality itself remained categorised as grade four.

“We understand the plight of the workers.

“Why not put all staff on that category six when it comes to their remuneration?

“Why only grade senior managers and the municipal manager in the same municipality?” Knock said.

“They were earning more money than everyone else.

“They already took home more than R1m in annual salaries.

“Based on this, I understand where the employees’ anger comes from.”

In a public notice issued on Wednesday, Mabovula confirmed that municipal operations had been affected since Monday by labour unrest.

“The King Sabata Dalindyebo municipality wishes to inform all residents that some municipal services are currently disrupted due to a labour dispute between municipal employees and management,” the statement said.

“Workers have embarked on picketing activities which have affected service delivery at municipal offices and operations across KSD since Monday.”

The municipality apologised to residents and businesses for the disruption and said it was engaging organised labour in an effort to resolve the dispute.

“We understand the impact service interruptions have on households, businesses and vulnerable members of our community and we regret any hardship experienced as a result,” the statement said.

“The municipality is actively engaging with employee representatives and management to resolve outstanding concerns as quickly as possible.”

Mabovula added that contingency measures were being implemented to limit disruptions and maintain critical services.

But Knock argued the dispute should have been addressed long ago, saying tensions around salary disparities had been simmering for more than three years.

“Strikes can be avoided if everyone is prepared to sit around the table and negotiate,” he said.

“They should have sat down with the labour unions representing the employees and found a solution as soon as this issue first came up.”

Veteran Mthatha businessman Vuyisile Ntlabati, president of the Eastern Cape Chamber of Business, warned that the labour unrest projected a negative image of both the municipality and the town.

He said prolonged disruptions could undermine investor confidence and negatively affect local businesses already operating under difficult economic conditions.

“It is our wish as organised business that the labour dispute by workers can be resolved as soon as possible,” Ntlabati said.

ActionSA leader in the OR Tambo district and community activist Phikolomzi Adonis said government structures were supposed to provide transparent platforms where issues relating to salaries and benefits could be discussed and resolved before reaching crisis point.

“Now, because those issues, such as the one being raised by KSD employees, have not been properly explained, ordinary citizens have to bear the brunt of angry employees who are picketing as part of this labour dispute,” Adonis said.

“It is not fair to the innocent people of this municipality.”

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