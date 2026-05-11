No hantavirus cases at Rhodes University, says institution

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Social media claims that the hantavirus has been confirmed at Rhodes University in Makhanda have been dismissed as false. Stock photo.

Rhodes University has dismissed social media claims alleging that a case of hantavirus had been confirmed at the institution and in Makhanda (previously Grahamstown) as false.

In a media statement released, the university said it had become aware of a digital poster circulating online claiming there was a confirmed case of the virus in the area.

Rhodes University has dismissed social media claims alleging that a case of Hantavirus had been confirmed in Makhanda (Rhodes Universi)

“Rhodes University is aware of a digital poster currently circulating on social media platforms claiming that a case of hantavirus has been confirmed in Makhanda and at the university,” it said.

The university said it would like to “categorically state that this information is completely false” and that people should only rely on information from government.

“Please rely exclusively on official Rhodes University communications and department of health statements for information regarding public health.”

The false claims emerged amid growing international concern over a suspected hantavirus outbreak linked to a cruise ship in the Atlantic Ocean, where two passengers reportedly died and another was critically ill following suspected exposure on board the vessel.

Reports also indicated that Switzerland had confirmed another suspected case after a man sought treatment at a hospital in Zurich, bringing the number of suspected cases linked to the outbreak to eight.

The department continues to warn members of the public against the circulation and creation of fake posters and misinformation relating to alleged hantavirus cases in the province — Eastern Cape department of health

During a recent parliamentary sitting, EFF MP Naledi Chirwa raised concerns about the possible risks to communities living in rodent-infested areas such as Alexandra, north of Johannesburg.

Health minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi responded by reassuring parliament that rodents in South Africa are not known to carry hantavirus.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, hantaviruses are primarily spread by rodents. Humans can become infected by inhaling contaminated air or, in rare cases, through bites from infected rodents.

The Eastern Cape department of health also warned the public against spreading misinformation about alleged cases in the province.

“The department continues to warn members of the public against the circulation and creation of fake posters and misinformation relating to alleged hantavirus cases in the province,” it said.

It urged residents to rely only on verified communication platforms and official health updates for accurate information.

“The spreading of unverified content causes unnecessary panic and confusion within communities.”

TimesLIVE