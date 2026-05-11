Robbers target patients, guards outside KuGompo City hospital

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The Eastern Cape health department has yet to respond to a request for comment on Saturday's robbery outside the Duncan Village Day Hospital.

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Brazen criminals robbed patients and security guards outside a KuGompo City hospital at the weekend.

Five robbers, one armed with a firearm and the others with pangas, allegedly stole cellphones from patients and security guards at the entrance to the Duncan Village Day Hospital on Saturday afternoon.

They also reportedly took work equipment from the guards, including a walkie-talkie, a scanner and a device used to search people at the hospital entrance.

“They did not get inside the hospital premises. I think they were scared to do so,” a source said.

“The robbers fired a shot into the air as they fled into the nearby bushes.

“Nurses are afraid to work.

“They waited at a nearby garage on Sunday for management to give them a way forward.”

Police spokesperson Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana confirmed the robbery.

“When police arrived at the clinic to take a statement, the affected individuals indicated that they needed time to process the traumatic event and subsequently declined to open a case,” Gantana said.

“As no formal case was registered, no further details can be released at this stage.”

The Eastern Cape health department has yet to respond to a request for comment.

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