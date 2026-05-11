Senior metro officials among dozens facing disciplinary steps

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The multimillion-rand Mdantsane swimming pool project, which remains incomplete and in a state of disarray, continues to haunt the Buffalo City Metro.

More than 30 Buffalo City Metro officials, including senior executives and heads of department, face suspension, disciplinary action and possible criminal cases over their alleged involvement in two controversial multimillion-rand municipal projects.

At a special closed-door council meeting on Friday, councillors endorsed the implementation of sweeping consequence management processes against dozens of officials implicated in alleged irregularities linked to the stalled Mdantsane swimming pool redevelopment and Covid-19 temporary relocation units projects.

Among those facing suspension and disciplinary action are current and former heads of departments.

The dramatic developments follow the tabling of two “top secret” reports by city manager Mxolisi Yawa at Friday’s meeting.

In the reports, Yawa recommended that the council institute consequence management processes against several of his senior management colleagues and other officials after forensic investigations into the two projects were scrutinised by independent law firms.

The council agreed that the disciplinary processes would be overseen by independent external parties to determine whether officials should face dismissal, civil recovery processes or criminal charges.

Yawa told the council his next step would be to appoint “an independent and external presiding officer and an officer to lead evidence” against the officials.

Officials facing suspension would also be given an opportunity to make representations on why they should not be suspended.

The decision to act against the implicated officials has been widely welcomed by political parties in the metro.

ANC Dr WB Rubusana regional secretary Anele Lizo said the move would “cleanse” the municipality, adding that BCM had capable officials who could run operations while the processes unfolded.

At the centre of the investigation is the long-delayed Mdantsane swimming pool precinct redevelopment, which remains incomplete despite consuming more than R70m.

The project to upgrade the swimming pool, which has been closed for decades, was initially budgeted at R22m.

However, forensic investigators from EY (formerly Ernst & Young Advisory Services) found that about R56.9m had already been spent on the project.

A further R14.5m was approved by council last year to complete the development, pushing the total cost beyond R71m.

After the EY investigation, the report was referred to the city’s financial disciplinary board before law firm Joubert Galpin Searle (JGS) was appointed to assess the findings.

In its report to council, JGS recommended that disciplinary action be taken against several senior officials.

Allegations against officials include failure “to exercise due care, skill and diligence”, contributing to irregular, fruitless and wasteful expenditure linked to the project.

Others are accused of, among others, gross misconduct by unlawfully extending contracts and failing to exercise proper oversight, failure to ensure compliance with governance requirements relating to contract variations and failure to safeguard municipal financial resources linked to the controversial pool project.

Other officials from supply chain management, finance and human settlements were implicated in alleged misconduct including unlawful procurement processes, failure to declare conflicts of interest, breaches of supply chain policies or allegedly abusing their positions.

The council also agreed to institute disciplinary proceedings against four senior officials linked to the controversial R21m Covid-19 temporary relocation units project after investigators found the municipality had not got value for money.

Human settlements boss Luyanda Mbula, senior project manager Sandile Gqiba, supply chain management general manager Andile Xoseka and one other official are among those set to face disciplinary action relating to alleged irregularities in the emergency housing project.

There are names attached to those irregularities, and it is important that those parties face the consequences of whatever irregular activity they were involved in

A recent court application by Mbula and Gqiba for an urgent interdict to prevent the council from proceeding with disciplinary action against them was dismissed.

Xoseka also attempted to halt the process through the courts, but later abandoned his legal challenge.

The six officials initially implicated by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) in the temporary procurement units matter were later assessed by KuGompo City law firm Wesley Pretorious & Associates, which found there was a prima facie case for disciplinary processes to be implemented against several of them.

Two junior administrative assistants implicated in the SIU report were, however, cleared after the law firm found the allegations against them lacked substance and had no merit.

It is understood that both ANC and opposition councillors supported Yawa’s recommendations during Friday’s confidential debate.

Metro spokesperson Bongani Fuzile declined to comment, citing the confidential nature of the matter.

DA councillor Geoff Walton said the party had long believed there were irregularities in some contracts awarded during the pandemic.

“We have long held that many of the contracts embarked on during Covid likely contained irregularities at best, and possibly worse,” Walton said.

“There are names attached to those irregularities, and it is important that those parties face the consequences of whatever irregular activity they were involved in.

“This does not mean we assume guilt, but where guilt is determined, there must be a consequence.”

EFF councillor Mziyanda Hlekiso said the city could no longer afford delays in acting against officials implicated in alleged corruption and maladministration.

ANC chief whip Sangweni Matwele supported the decision to implement consequence management processes against implicated officials.

Reacting to the swimming pool findings, DA councillor Anathi Majeke said: “We have consistently sounded the alarm on the gross mismanagement of this facility, previously highlighting how the community has been robbed of a vital recreational asset, while millions in public funds were squandered through irregular procurement processes.

“We find it appalling … The DA will not tolerate further delays.

“We will continue to monitor this process closely to ensure this is not another box-ticking exercise, but a genuine step toward restoring the community’s trust in local government.”

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