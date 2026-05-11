Space-age technology to help keep rural communities safe

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Nosandla Mthintelwa and Nosiseko Silo of Ngcingwana village in Dutywa draw water from a stream below former president Thabo Mbeki's home.

Rural communities in the Eastern Cape will soon use satellite technology to monitor water shortages, detect flood risks, track environmental changes and support farming and land-use planning.

Science and technology minister Blade Nzimande launched the natural resources management programme (NRMP) at Nqadu Great Place on Friday in partnership with the South African National Space Agency (SANSA).

The Eastern Cape will serve as the first rollout province before the project expands nationally.

The programme uses 50 years of satellite data and SANSA’s Digital Earth South Africa system to provide local leaders and communities with real-time information on floods, drought, land degradation and other environmental risks.

The department said the initiative would support agriculture, water management, disaster preparedness and land-use planning, while also helping communities respond more quickly to natural disasters such as floods.

Most importantly, it combines modern technology with community knowledge and supports safer living areas, improved planning and a healthier environment

Nzimande said the programme was aimed at bringing technology directly into rural communities rather than keeping it confined to laboratories and research institutions.

“This programme reflects a deliberate shift towards using science, technology and innovation, and particularly Earth Observation, as practical instruments for development,” he told traditional leaders, academics and community members.

“Through satellite data and geospatial analysis, we are now able to monitor environmental changes, support planning processes, and improve decision-making at multiple levels of government.

“Most importantly, it combines modern technology with community knowledge and supports safer living areas, improved planning and a healthier environment.”

The launch formed part of the build-up to the 191st commemoration of King Hintsa kaKhawuta and linked the use of modern Earth Observation technology with indigenous knowledge systems and rural development.

Nzimande said the programme highlighted the importance of partnerships between the government, traditional leadership and academic institutions.

“I therefore wish to take this opportunity to acknowledge the visionary leadership of the AmaXhosa Kingdom and express our appreciation for the partnership that has made this occasion possible,” he said.

He also highlighted the role universities could play in strengthening research and technology development linked to the programme.

“The valuable research already undertaken at Rhodes University, together with the potential contribution of Walter Sisulu University, Nelson Mandela University, and the University of Fort Hare, demonstrates the strength of our national ecosystem,” Nzimande said.

A major focus of the programme will be skills development and exposing young people to careers in science, technology and geospatial analysis.

Emerging technology companies attended the launch to demonstrate tools aimed at supporting rural communities and encouraging youth participation in the sector.

“This programme creates opportunities for skills development, for the involvement of young people, and for strengthening local capabilities.

“In this way, the programme contributes not only to improved resource management, but also to broader socioeconomic development,” Nzimande said.

“Our main aim also is to ensure all South African children have access to, understand and aspire to handle or even develop these technologies.”

AmaXhosa King Ahlangeni Sigcawu welcomed the initiative, saying it could help address some of the challenges facing rural communities, including stock theft and unemployment.

“This is going to be a beneficial programme for the youth, for the farmers and also for the municipality to monitor everything that is happening in our land and also stock theft.

“We are going to sign a partnership with the department so that we make sure that this initiative will last long for this kingdom,” Sigcawu said.

Nzimande also used the occasion to pay tribute to King Hintsa kaKhawuta, describing him as “an astute strategist and fearless warrior”.

“We must also make sure that the schools in this province, in particular, teach our children about this great king and his immeasurable contribution,” he said.

The NRMP is expected to roll out further community engagements across rural areas in the coming months, focusing on training, data sharing and integrating satellite information into local planning systems.

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