Walking architect visits Qonce in Durban to Cape Town housing crisis epic

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Wandile Mthiyane, from KwaMashu, passed through Qonce on Thursday morning while on his 1,600km journey from Durban to Cape Town to raise awareness of the housing crisis in SA.

A young architect walking 1,600km from Durban to Cape Town to raise awareness about South Africa’s housing crisis passed through Qonce on Thursday as part of his ambitious cross-country journey.

Wandile Mthiyane, from KwaMashu, began the walk on April 15 and hopes to reach Cape Town on June 16 — Youth Day.

The 31-year-old architect said the initiative, called The Walk for Home, was aimed at drawing attention to the country’s housing backlog while also helping him raise funds to study at Harvard University.

Mthiyane has been accepted in a programme at Harvard following his work through Ubuntu Home, a platform focused on helping people to design, finance and build homes.

“Thirty years into democracy, millions of South Africans are still waiting for something as basic as a dignified home,” he said.

“Some families have waited decades. Some people, like my own aunt, passed away still waiting.”

He said the walk was intended to highlight the realities faced by communities still struggling to access housing opportunities.

“The Walk for Home is a 1,600km journey from Durban to Cape Town to raise awareness around South Africa’s housing crisis, while also raising funds through our GoFundMe campaign so I can attend Harvard University and continue building Ubuntu Home into a scalable platform that helps people design, finance and build homes on their own terms,” he said.

So this walk is ultimately a call to South Africans and supporters around the world to help get me to Harvard so I can bring that knowledge back home and build better housing solutions for our people

Mthiyane said his immediate fundraising target was $30,000 (R490,000) to secure his place at Harvard, with an overall goal of $160,000 (R2.6m) to cover tuition and living costs.

“This is bigger than a degree,” he said.

“Harvard gives me access to global knowledge, networks and partnerships that can help scale Ubuntu Home to support the more than 2.5-million South Africans still waiting for housing opportunities.

“So this walk is ultimately a call to South Africans and supporters around the world to help get me to Harvard so I can bring that knowledge back home and build better housing solutions for our people.”

Travelling largely alone, Mthiyane described the journey as physically and emotionally demanding, with daily distances ranging between 25km and 35km depending on the weather.

“There are difficult moments physically and emotionally, but continuing alone has made the purpose even clearer to me,” he said.

“Every step now carries the stories of the people I meet along the road.”

Along the route he has slept in rondavels, churches, guest houses and community homes, relying heavily on the generosity of strangers.

“The walk has reminded me how powerful ubuntu still is in this country, with ordinary South Africans constantly opening their homes and hearts to support the journey,” he said.

Mthiyane said both the starting point and destination of the walk carried symbolic significance.

He began in Durban because of his experiences growing up in KwaMashu and nearby communities such as eNanda, where inequality and housing challenges remain deeply visible.

He said Cape Town represented another side of South Africa’s housing crisis.

“Cape Town represents another reality of South Africa’s housing crisis, where apartheid spatial planning is still visible in everyday life,” he said.

He said ending the walk on Youth Day was intentional.

“The youth of 1976 showed us what courageous action looks like,” he said.

“This walk is inspired by that same spirit of refusing to accept injustice as normal.”

During his journey through the Eastern Cape, Mthiyane has also visited schools to speak to pupils about leadership, social change and the importance of active citizenship.

“Beyond awareness, this walk is also about solutions,” he said.

“South Africans are tired of hearing about the problem without seeing new models emerge.

“Ubuntu Home is our attempt to create a practical pathway that helps ordinary people move from dreaming about a home to actually building one.”

Mthiyane said the stories he had encountered along the way had reinforced both the urgency of the housing crisis and the resilience of ordinary South Africans.

“The stories I’ve heard while walking have confirmed that the need is urgent, but they’ve also shown me how resourceful and hopeful people still are despite everything,” he said.

“This walk is carrying those stories forward while also helping raise the funds needed for me to get to Harvard and bring that knowledge back home to South Africa.”

Click here to join the Daily Dispatch’s WhatsApp channel and get the latest news delivered straight to your phone

Daily Dispatch