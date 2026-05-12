ANC leader ‘needed to be killed’ so rivals could take over, massacre trial hears

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A confession detailing an alleged murder plot involving drugs, robbery and assault rifles was read into the record in the Lusikisiki massacre trial this week, linking the killing of ANC leader and councillor Mncedisi Sncane Gijana to what the state alleges was a violent drug turf war in KwaBhaca.

The confession of Bongani “Rico” Hintsa, one of six men on trial for the Lusikisiki massacre, describes how Gijana was allegedly targeted so rival dealers could take over the local drug trade.

Six men — Mzukisi Ndamase, 46, alleged to be the mastermind, Aphiwe AP Ndende, 25, Siphosoxolo GB Myekethe, 45, Bongani Hintsa, 32, Songezo Mashiyi Vuma, 21, and Mawethu Nomdlembu, 36 — are on trial for the September 28 2025 Lusikisiki massacre in which 18 people, including 15 women, two men and a 13-year-old boy, were killed.

Hintsa, Ndende and Vuma also face charges relating to the August 19 2024 murder of Alfred Nzo regional ANC leader and Mzimvubu local municipality councillor Gijana at his Lubhacweni village home in KwaBhaca.

Hintsa’s confession, read into the record by Col Yalekile Sonkqayi, details his alleged role as a lookout and getaway driver in the killing. Sonkqayi told the court he obtained the confession on October 20 2024.

“I confess to being an accomplice in the murder of Sncane from Lubhacweni village in KwaBhaca. My role was to conduct surveillance on the deceased and to drive the getaway vehicle,” the statement read.

According to the confession, Hintsa was recruited by Vuma, who allegedly viewed Gijana as a rival drug dealer.

“Vuma instructed me to gather information regarding Gijana’s movements, whereabouts, and the location of his homestead,” Hintsa stated.

He alleged he was told Gijana needed to be killed so another accused could take over drug operations in the area.

The confession states that Hintsa travelled to Lubhacweni to identify Gijana’s home, despite not being familiar with the area.

“The people told me that Sncane was selling drugs and was very dangerous, and that drug users were always at his place,” the statement read.

Hintsa alleged that Vuma later arrived in KwaBhaca and met him and Ndende before the group drove to Gijana’s homestead.

He claimed three AK-47 rifles were used in the attack.

“The firearms were three AK-47 rifles that I had kept in my room for a long time,” he stated.

Hintsa told the court he remained outside while Vuma and Ndende entered the property. Gijana later arrived in a Volkswagen Polo before gunfire erupted inside the house.

“After the deceased entered, I heard a gunshot,” the confession read.

Hintsa said he later saw Gijana wounded inside the house with blood on the floor.

The confession further claims Gijana was forced to hand over his FNB bank card and PIN number before additional shots were fired inside the house.

“While I was still waiting, I heard several gunshots from inside the flat where the deceased, Vuma and Aphiwe were,” Hintsa stated.

He said the group later fled in a vehicle belonging to Gijana’s wife before abandoning it near Madzikane KaZulu Memorial Hospital.

Hintsa further claimed that R10,000 was later withdrawn from Gijana’s account and shared among the accused.

The court also heard evidence of a banking transaction allegedly linking Ndamase to the accused shortly before the Lusikisiki massacre.

According to evidence presented in court, Ndamase allegedly deposited R300 into Hintsa’s account on September 27 2025 for transport from Port Shepstone to Lusikisiki.

Hintsa said he later discarded cellphones after fearing police could track them through location services.

“After I was arrested, I decided to disclose what happened regarding the murder at KwaBhaca and to make this confession,” he stated.

The court heard that ballistic tests later allegedly linked the firearms mentioned in the confession to both the Gijana killing and the Lusikisiki massacre.

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