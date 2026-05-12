Funda Festival brings school setworks to life on stage

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The Sonwa Sakuba Institute for the Performing Arts will bring prescribed school texts to life when it hosts its five-day Funda Festival at the Alexandra Playhouse from May 13 to 17. Picture:

The Sonwa Sakuba Institute for the Performing Arts will bring prescribed school texts to life when it hosts its five-day Funda Festival at the Alexandra Playhouse from May 13 to 17.

Aimed primarily at high school pupils, the festival is designed to help pupils engage with literature, English and creative arts through live performance.

Organisers say it offers an alternative to classroom-based learning, particularly for pupils who struggle to fully grasp setworks through reading alone.

The idea emerged last year after the institute staged a production and identified a gap in comprehension among pupils.

Director and choreographer Sowa Sakuba said the festival was created to address that challenge.

“We noticed there was a gap in students being able to understand the setwork they are studying in a different way, because children learn differently,” he said.

“We wanted to take elements of their prescribed work and make it come alive on stage.”

While the focus is on high school audiences, the programme also caters for younger children and general theatregoers.

Several productions are tailored for primary school pupils, positioning the festival as a family-friendly event.

The line-up features a mix of classic texts and musical productions, including Afrika Sings: The Late Legends, Disney’s Aladdin Jr, The Merchant of Venice, Idayimani Icholwa Eluthulini, and Disney & Friends.

Sakuba said the team had reworked many of the texts to suit the stage, particularly those originally written as novels.

“We’ve explored different ways to tell these stories.

“It’s about thinking creatively and finding ways to express what the author is trying to say,” he said.

Productions will incorporate vibrant costumes, stylised set design and energetic performances aimed at maintaining audience engagement, while reinforcing key themes and narratives.

Preparation has been under way since February, with daily rehearsals often extending into the evenings.

The festival brings together directors, choreographers and musical directors, alongside students from the institute who form part of the cast.

Co-director Chuma Sopotela is among those involved, along with musical directors Imisebenzi Emihle Dumbisa and Zizipho Kinti.

By combining education and performance, organisers hope to encourage a deeper appreciation for literature.

“This is about more than just performance. It’s about helping young people connect with their studies in a meaningful way,” Sakuba said.

The festival opens on May 13 with Afrika Sings! The Late Legends, at 6.30pm.

On Thursday, audiences can attend Disney & Friends at 11am, Idayimani Icholwa Eluthulini at 3pm, Disney’s Aladdin Jr at 5.30pm, and The Merchant of Venice at 7pm.

Friday’s programme includes Disney & Friends at 11am and Disney’s Aladdin Jr at 6pm.

Saturday features a full schedule, starting with Afrika Sings! at 10am, followed by Disney’s Aladdin Jr at 12 midday and 5pm, Idayimani Icholwa Eluthulini at 2pm, and The Merchant of Venice at 7pm.

The festival concludes on Sunday May 17, with The Merchant of Venice at 11am, Idayimani Icholwa Eluthulini at 2pm and a final performance of Afrika Sings! at 6.30pm.

Tickets are available through Webtickets at R100.

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