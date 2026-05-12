Hundreds join memorial hike honouring King Hintsa’s legacy

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Hundreds of hikers participated in the Fifth King Hintsa Hiking Trail, walk from his grave in Nqabarha River to Willowvale. This year's event is to mark the 191st commemoration of the AmaXhosa monarch King Hintsa kaKhawuta.

More than 600 people took part in the fifth King Hintsa Hiking Trail in Willowvale on Saturday, more than doubling last year’s turnout.

The annual event honours the legacy of 19th-century AmaXhosa monarch King Hintsa kaKhawuta and his resistance against colonial forces, while promoting outdoor activity and showcasing the Eastern Cape’s rural landscape.

Hikers completed 15km and 30km routes leading to Hintsa’s gravesite on the banks of the Nqabarha River at Mbangcolo village, about 30km from Willowvale.

The hike, organised by Mbhashe Hike Adventures in partnership with the Eastern Cape department of sport, recreation, arts and culture and the Mbhashe Local Municipality, forms part of events marking the 191st anniversary of Hintsa’s death on May 12.

Participants travelled from across SA and beyond, including Lesotho, the Western Cape, Limpopo, Free State and KwaZulu-Natal.

Local groups, including members of the Mbhashe Horse Racing Club, also took part.

Among those in attendance were AmaXhosa King Ahlangene Vulikhaya Sigcawu, Mbhashe mayor Dr Samkelo Janda, Maseru mayor Relebohile Secheche, Mbhashe council speaker Babalwa Majavu, and MP and Amathole ANC regional chair Sheila Xego.

Hintsa was killed on May 12 1825 at the Nqabarha River during the Sixth War of Resistance, also known as the War of Hintsa.

His body was mutilated and his head is believed to have been taken to Britain.

Janda said the commemorative activities were aimed at preserving the king’s legacy.

“This year is part of the commemorative activities to remember King Hintsa.

“His ‘sin’ was defending his land against colonial invasion.

“He gave his life defending his people and their land,” he said.

It is an act of acknowledgement of the spiritual significance that in Africa, kings are ordained by a supreme power for the service of all creation

King Sigcawu said the commemoration extended beyond remembrance.

“It is an act of acknowledgement of the spiritual significance that in Africa, kings are ordained by a supreme power for the service of all creation,” he said.

Along the route, hikers passed the Shixini River on the R408 near Nkelekethe village, the site of a 2015 bus crash in which 35 people died.

Participants camped overnight at the Willowvale Stadium, where tents were set up.

A commemorative church service was held on Sunday at Mission Village in Butterworth, where Hintsa’s royal palace once stood.

Events continued on Monday with a memorial lecture in Butterworth.

The AmaXhosa royal house will also honour 90 former liberation fighters from uMkhonto we Sizwe, the Azanian People’s Liberation Army and the Azanian National Liberation Army with King Hintsa Bravery Awards.

“We believe those are the people who took the baton from King Hintsa to defend this land,” Sigcawu said.

Mbhashe Hike Adventures co-founder Sisa Baliso said the event had grown steadily since its launch in 2022.

“The hike is gaining momentum. People from other provinces and beyond South Africa’s borders are becoming more interested in knowing about Hintsa and are now appreciating his role and sacrifices in defending the land,” he said.

Baliso said participants also reflected on the circumstances of Hintsa’s death and the treatment of his remains.

The hike followed the inaugural King Hintsa Horse Racing event on May 3.

Deputy president Paul Mashatile is expected to deliver the keynote address at Tuesday’s commemoration at Mission Village in Butterworth.

Free transport will be provided from Elliotdale, Willowvale, Dutywa, Tsomo, Ngqamakhwe, Centane, Butterworth and surrounding areas, with attendees encouraged to wear traditional attire.

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