I will not resign over Phala Phala ruling, declares Ramaphosa

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“I ... respectfully want to make it clear that I will not resign.”

Those were President Cyril Ramaphosa’s words as he delivered an address to the nation on Monday night, stating that he will instead be taking on review parliament’s section 89 panel report on the Phala Phala scandal, which found there was prima facie evidence against him.

This follows renewed pressure on Ramaphosa about the scandal following last week’s Constitutional Court judgment reviving impeachment proceedings against him.

Speaking during a televised address at the Union Buildings in Pretoria, Ramaphosa insisted he had done nothing wrong and would continue serving as president while challenging the report in court.

His announcement came hours after parliament confirmed it had begun the process of establishing an impeachment committee and ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula called an urgent special meeting of the party’s national executive committee to deal with the fallout from the apex court ruling.

The Constitutional Court on Friday overturned parliament’s December 13 2022 decision to block the independent panel’s recommendation for a full impeachment inquiry into the Phala Phala matter.

I have always maintained that I have not violated my oath of office, nor have I committed any serious misconduct — President Cyril Ramaphosa

The panel, chaired by former chief justice Sandile Ngcobo, had found prima facie evidence that Ramaphosa may have violated the constitution and committed serious misconduct linked to the 2020 theft of foreign currency from his Phala Phala game farm in Limpopo.

It ruled that parliament acted unlawfully when it halted proceedings after the panel had found sufficient evidence warranting further investigation.

Pending amendments to parliamentary rules, the court ordered the matters “must be referred” to an impeachment committee for a full inquiry.

Parliament on Monday confirmed that National Assembly speaker Thoko Didiza had started the process of establishing the committee.

“Parliament reaffirms its respect for the judgment of the Constitutional Court and will act in full compliance with the order and directions of the court,” parliament said in a statement.

It said Didiza would determine the necessary procedural arrangements, timelines and institutional support measures.

Ramaphosa, however, signalled he would fight the matter rather than step aside.

“I have always maintained that I have not violated my oath of office, nor have I committed any serious misconduct,” he said.

“I respect the judgment of the Constitutional Court and the institutions of our democracy, but I also have a constitutional right to seek legal recourse where I believe there are grounds to do so.”

He added: “I therefore respectfully want to make it clear that I will not resign. To do so would be to pre-empt a process defined by the Constitution. To do so would be to give credence to a panel report that unfortunately has grave flaws. To do so would be to abdicate the responsibility that I assumed when I became President of the Republic.”

He said for him to resign, “it would be to give in to those who seek to reverse the renewal of our society, the rebuilding of our institutions and the prosecution of corruption”.

“I fully intend to continue serving the people of South Africa and to advance their interests. There is still much work to be done,” he said.

On Monday night, Daily Dispatch sister publication, TimesLIVE, reported that in a memo to NEC members, Mbalula said the party’s top leadership would meet urgently in Cape Town on Tuesday night to discuss the judgment and ANC response.

He said attendance was compulsory.

Senior ANC insiders said the governing party spent much of the weekend consulting legal experts on how to respond to the constitutional and political implications of the ruling.

Business Day reported that advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi was among those advising the ANC, while Didiza had also sought legal guidance on how parliament should structure the impeachment inquiry.

The Phala Phala scandal erupted after millions hidden inside furniture at Ramaphosa’s farm was stolen in 2020.

Ramaphosa has consistently maintained that the money was payment for buffalo purchased by a Sudanese businessman and that the transaction was handled by his farm manager while he was away on official business.

He also said the theft was reported to Maj-Gen Wally Rhoode, head of the presidential protection services.

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