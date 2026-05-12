Nahoon’s flood-hit Galway Road crossing rebuilt at R12m

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The upgraded Galway Road crossing in Nahoon has officially been opened.

A R12m upgrade to the Galway Road crossing in Nahoon has been completed and officially opened after the June 2024 floods damaged parts of Buffalo City Metro.

The upgraded crossing, which links Galway Road and Mackenzie Street, was officially opened this week as part of efforts to improve flood resilience, traffic flow and pedestrian safety.

BCM mayor Princess Faku said the project marked an important milestone in the municipality’s commitment to building safer, more resilient infrastructure for residents.

“The project has delivered a modern, all-weather road and culvert structure designed to improve traffic flow, enhance pedestrian safety and ensure better management of water flow along the Inhlanza stream,” Faku said.

The project was funded through the disaster grant programme after the previous structure was found to be inadequate to withstand severe weather and growing traffic volumes after last year’s floods.

Work included the construction of a 2x1500x3000 portal culvert crossing, reinforced concrete headwalls, gabions and erosion-protection measures.

Road layer works, asphalt surfacing, stormwater drainage, kerbing, pavements and streetlights were also completed.

Existing water and electricity services were relocated and protected during construction.

Motorists and pedestrians can now use the upgraded Galway Road crossing following its official opening in Nahoon. Picture: SUPPLIED (Supplied )

Faku said the intervention had not only restored a critical transport link but had also upgraded the infrastructure to better serve surrounding communities for years to come.

She also acknowledged residents and stakeholders who participated in the environmental approval and consultation processes, saying their support contributed to the successful completion of the project.

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