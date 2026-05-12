Ngizwe Mchunu denies burning down his own house

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Story audio is generated using AI

Radio personality and activist Ngizwe Mchunu has dismissed claims that he set fire to his own home.

No one can wake up and burn their own house. — Ngizwe Mchunu

Mchunu’s house in KwaZulu-Natal was reportedly burnt down on Sunday. Viral videos showed the property heavily damaged and smouldering after the blaze.

The incident sparked intense speculation regarding the cause of the fire; some suggested it was retaliation linked to Mchunu’s recent anti-illegal immigrant protests, while others alleged he staged the fire to solicit donations.

Speaking to the Durban Network podcast, Mchunu denied the allegations.

“No one can wake up and burn their own house, no matter how drunk you are,” he said, adding that the fire destroyed his children’s schoolwork.

He dismissed the donation campaigns launched after the incident, saying he never asked for financial help.

“Now people are saying I burnt my own house for attention. Even regarding the donations launched, you might find out that they were started by my enemies,” Mchunu claimed.

“I’ve never asked for donations. I don’t have anything to do with the donation campaign. We live in a world full of scammers who capitalise on any situation.”

He attributed the insults he received on social media to his various public rivalries. “They have a right to say whatever they want. I have a lot of enemies, including Julius Malema and the LGBTQIA+ community. It’s their time to celebrate, but we’ll see who ends up with the last laugh.”

On the day of the fire, Mchunu said that, according to his children, three people had come to the house looking for help. He noted this was not unusual, as people often visit his home seeking assistance.

After the incident, he called his wife, who was in Cape Town, to inform her of the news. By the time they reached the property, the house was already a total loss. Mchunu admitted that while the incident was frightening, he is not a person who is easily intimidated.

While acknowledging that his group is “at war” with undocumented immigrants, Mchunu suggested the fire might have been caused by South Africans who oppose his cause.

“Long-term problems can’t be solved overnight. We are the enemies of certain local people in South Africa. Those local people know where to find us, because no foreigner would come looking for my house specifically to burn it.”

Mchunu pleaded with the police to do their jobs and thanked those who have supported him during this time. He reiterated that his fight against undocumented immigrants will continue.

“You don’t start something and stop,” he said. “You start, fight, and die.”

TimesLIVE