Oil tanker crash shuts N2 in Eastern Cape

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The N2 remains closed between Ndabakazi and the Kei Cutting after Tuesday night’s tanker accident.

A serious accident involving an oil tanker has led to the closure of the N2 between Ndabakazi near Butterworth and the Kei Cuttings, the Eastern Cape transport department warned motorists on Tuesday night.

The tanker reportedly lost control and overturned, spilling a substantial amount of oil onto the road and making driving conditions extremely hazardous.

“Emergency response teams and relevant authorities are currently on site managing the situation and working to contain and clear the spillage,” department spokesperson Unathi Binqose said.

“In the interest of public safety, the affected section of the road has been closed until further notice to allow for emergency operations, clean-up processes and a full safety assessment of the area.

“Motorists are urged to exercise patience, cooperate fully with traffic officers and law enforcement personnel on site, and where possible utilise alternative routes as directed by authorities.”

The department warned motorists to steer clear of the area, obey all temporary signs and official instructions, and avoid bypassing roadblocks while the road remained dangerous and slippery.

“Further updates regarding the reopening of the route will be communicated as more information becomes available,” Binqose said.

“The Eastern Cape department of transport regrets the inconvenience caused and thanks the public for their understanding and cooperation as efforts continue to ensure the safety of all road users.”

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