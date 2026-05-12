Standard Bank Young Artists set to present original pieces

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Meet the 2026 Standard Bank Young Artist Award winners and trailblazing SA creatives – Gabi Motuba (jazz), Jason Jacobs (theatre), Bronwyn Katz (visual arts), Ndumiso Manana (music) and Lee-ché Janecke (dance).

The newly announced Standard Bank Young Artist cohort will headline the 2026 National Arts Festival, presenting original productions across disciplines in Makhanda from June 25 to July 5.

Now in its 42nd year under Standard Bank sponsorship, the Standard Bank Young Artist Awards (SBYA) remain one of SA’s most established platforms for recognising emerging artistic talent.

The awards form part of the festival’s main programme and honour artists working in theatre, dance, jazz, music and visual arts.

The 2026 recipients are Jason Jacobs (theatre), Gabisile Motuba (jazz), Lee-Ché Janecke (dance), Ndumiso Manana (music) and Bronwyn Katz (visual arts).

Katz’s work in sculpture and installation draws on themes of land, memory and embodied knowledge, while Motuba’s compositions position sound as both a spiritual and intellectual practice, engaging with history and political thought.

Jacobs brings lived histories into contemporary performance, foregrounding Nama-Khoi narratives within SA’s cultural landscape.

Janecke, known internationally as Litchi HOV, emerges from global performance and popular choreography rather than traditional contemporary dance structures.

Manana, a singer, songwriter and producer, works across genres, blending introspective lyricism with experimental sound.

Standard Bank head of sponsorships Desiree Pooe described the awards as a long-standing cultural institution that identified artists on the verge of major breakthroughs.

“It’s not developing artists per se, but young artists who are on the cusp of stardom or a breakthrough.

“They have been practising their craft and have built a body of work that artistic committees recognise and reference during adjudication,” she said.

Pooe said the awards extended beyond the festival itself, offering opportunities for further exposure.

“As part of their prize, they are allowed to present new bodies of work at the National Arts Festival 2026.

“Beyond that, their productions may travel to other destinations depending on the artists’ ambitions and preferences,” she said.

National Arts Festival artistic director Rucera Seethal said: “We are searching for artistic excellence and a unique voice.”

Manana described the recognition as a “full circle moment” after years of attending the festival as a student.

“I’ve seen colleagues and people I look up to win the award. So, to be a part of that class is quite special,” he said.

Jacobs, who received the award for theatre, said the recognition brought both affirmation and responsibility.

“I felt in my spirit that it is the right time for me to tell the story,” he said.

His production, Evangelie van Kraal, combines theatre, ceremony and multimedia elements to explore indigenous identity and the lasting effects of colonial systems.

“It’s a platform for continuing a work that I am currently exploring around indigenous culture and the root of colonial tools that have disembodied and dispossessed my people,” he said.

Motuba said the award marked a turning point in her career, offering long-term sustainability as an independent artist.

“This opportunity means long-term sustainability for me,” she said.

She encouraged aspiring musicians to focus on developing their craft and collaborating with others.

The 2026 cohort will debut new productions at the festival before taking their work to wider audiences locally and internationally.

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