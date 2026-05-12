Taxi boss Joe Sibanyoni arrested

Joe “Ferrari” Sibanyoni, the controversial taxi boss with alleged links to criminal cartels, has been arrested.
Sowetan understands that Sibanyoni was arrested at his home in Centurion, Tshwane, and transported to Middelburg, Mpumalanga, were he was charged and detained.
The police are expected to release a statement shortly.
This is a developing story.
Sowetan
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.