Viral single leads to debut EP inspiring faith, healing

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Ngqeleni-born artist Sinawo Makhetha, known as Tibili, has released her debut EP, Mdali Khanyisa, a spiritually driven Afro-soul project that confronts pain, gender-based violence and healing.

The 22-year-old released the EP on April 12 under Man B Music Entertainment.

Makhetha said the project was rooted in personal experience, drawing on what she has both lived through and witnessed.

“This is a prayer, one that asks God to light my path as I continue on my music journey,” she said.

“I seek his guidance, protection, mercy, and strength so that I may fulfil the purpose he has placed on my life.”

Blending Afro-soul and Afro-pop influences, Mdali Khanyisa combines African rhythms with reflective storytelling.

Makhetha said the project moved through themes of “pain, prayer, healing and hope”, while remaining grounded in resilience.

Tracks such as Tata and GBV tackle heavy social issues, particularly GBV, while Uthandolwakho shifts towards themes of love and recovery.

“Many children grow up witnessing the abuse of women, and those experiences leave lasting emotional scars,” she said.

“Through songs like Tata, I want to speak to those painful realities and give a voice to the experiences many are afraid to express.”

Makhetha said the EP also reflected a personal turning point.

“It reflects my decision to stand up for myself and to fight against anything that seeks to destroy, weaken, or disturb my life and purpose,” she said.

She views music as a platform to represent those who feel unheard.

“I want people to allow me to be fully myself and to use my music as a voice for the voiceless,” she said.

“Through my art, I want others to know that they are not alone in whatever they may be facing.”

Makhetha first gained attention with her debut single Mdali Khanyisa — meaning “creator, light the way” — which has amassed more than 100,000 views on YouTube, over 39,000 Spotify streams and more than 5,000 Shazams.

“For a debut release, I never expected such a powerful response,” she said.

“It confirmed that people need my music and that my voice carries purpose.”

She said listener support pushed her to refine the EP and deepen its message.

“People need music that speaks to them, heals them, and gives them hope,” she said.

Makhetha cites late Afro-soul artist Zahara as a major influence, particularly her honesty and storytelling.

“What drew me to her was her honesty.

“She used her music to tell the truth about her life, her pain, and her journey,” she said.

“Every song I write is rooted in something I have personally lived through.”

Storytelling, she said, would remain central to her work as she developed as an artist.

“My music is rooted in storytelling. I use it as a way to express different emotions, experiences and perspectives,” she said.

“Through this journey, I will also be introducing listeners to different genres of music to showcase my versatility.”

Makhetha said faith and self-belief continued to guide her path in the industry.

“Believing in myself is everything,” she said.

“I choose hard work over fear, purpose over dependence. Now I give it all to him to light my path.”

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