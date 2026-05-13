BCM mayor welcomes drop in unemployment but warns of pressure on services

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Buffalo City Metro mayor Princess Faku has welcomed the latest Quarterly Labour Force Survey (QLFS) results from Statistics South Africa, which show an 8.6% year-on-year drop in unemployment in the metro.

Buffalo City led the metros as the only one with a decline.

Faku cautioned that the local improvement comes against a backdrop of high unemployment in the Eastern Cape and nationally.

“While we are encouraged that Buffalo City remains a primary employment region in the Eastern Cape, we remain mindful of the challenges facing our province,” she said.

“Our city’s growth has made it an attractive destination for those seeking work from other towns in the province.

“While we embrace our role as an economic zone, this inward migration continues to put immense pressure on municipal services and infrastructure.”

Faku said the metro’s strategy was to position Buffalo City as a regional manufacturing hub with a diversified economy.

This was supported by direct municipal interventions in industrial areas, focusing on roads, electricity, water and sanitation to create a business-friendly environment.

The municipality is leveraging the East London Industrial Development Zone, where it is a shareholder, to anchor the formal sector.

Faku noted the contribution of the community services sector and direct municipal projects.

She highlighted the role of the informal sector in driving employment.

“To see a reduction in unemployment during a period of heightened geopolitical tension and high fuel prices is a testament to the resilience of our industries,” Faku said.

“But our statistics show we must move beyond the formal sector and provide dedicated support to the informal economy, which remains a cornerstone of employment in Buffalo City.”

Despite the positive trend, Faku said the unemployment rate remained high and the city would continue working with business and other stakeholders to address it.

“We celebrate this 8.6% reduction, but we do so knowing there is still much work to be done,” she said.

“Our rate is lower than both the provincial and national averages, but our goal remains the total economic transformation of the metro to ensure every citizen has job opportunities.

“We call on business to continue playing its role in these efforts.”

According to Stats SA’s latest Quarterly Labour Force Survey, the province’s official unemployment rate rose to 44.6% in the first quarter of the year from 42.5% in the previous quarter.

The province lost 43,000 jobs between October and December 2025 and the first three months of this year, reducing the number of employed people to about 1.33-million.

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