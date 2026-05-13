Eastern Cape sheds a further 43,000 jobs

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The Eastern Cape’s official unemployment rate rose to 44.6% in the first quarter of the year from 42.5% in the previous quarter. File Picture.

The Eastern Cape’s unemployment crisis has deepened sharply, with the province recording the highest jobless rate in the country as thousands more people lost work amid mounting pressure from rising food and fuel prices.

According to Stats SA’s latest Quarterly Labour Force Survey, the province’s official unemployment rate rose to 44.6% in the first quarter of the year from 42.5% in the previous quarter.

The figures mean nearly one in every two economically active people in the Eastern Cape is unemployed.

The province lost 43,000 jobs between October and December 2025 and the first three months of this year, reducing the number of employed people to about 1.33-million.

The broader picture is even bleaker when discouraged work-seekers are included.

Stats SA’s expanded unemployment measure, which includes people who have given up looking for work, rose from 49% a year ago to 54.4% in the first quarter — the highest year-on-year increase in SA.

The province’s labour absorption rate, which measures how many working-age adults are employed, stood at just 28.7%.

For many residents, the statistics reflect a daily struggle to survive.

Nandipha, 30, who hails from Centane, said she had spent the past three years searching unsuccessfully for work.

She moved to KuGompo City earlier this year, hoping better opportunities in the city would improve her chances, but she remains unemployed.

“I have been unemployed for three years, and it has been a struggle for me,” she said.

“I want a job for money, but also to feel less stressed. Not having a job has been emotionally taxing.”

Humanitarian organisation Gift of the Givers said worsening unemployment was becoming increasingly visible during its relief interventions across the province.

Joblessness strips you of dignity. It destroys your soul and your spirit — Imtiaz Sooliman, Gift of the Givers founder

Founder Imtiaz Sooliman said hunger was often the first sign of joblessness and deepening poverty.

“When we assist during disasters, the first thing people ask for is food,” Sooliman said.

“And when you see the people getting food, especially the children, you realise that it’s endemic and their hunger has been there for a long time.

“There are children going for days without food, and their parents are making an even bigger sacrifice.”

He said unemployment had devastating social and emotional consequences.

“Joblessness strips you of dignity. It destroys your soul and your spirit.”

Sooliman said the organisation had significantly increased food deliveries and support for soup kitchens in affected communities.

“Many children go to school without shoes and food because their parents have no means.”

He said unemployment was also affecting access to healthcare, with many people unable to afford transport to clinics, adding that anger and frustration caused by unemployment also led to an increase in domestic violence.

Reacting to the statistics, Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane said in a statement that he believed several factors continued to drive the unemployment crisis in the province.

“These include slow national economic growth, persistent energy and logistics constraints, weak consumer demand and broader global economic uncertainty affecting investment and production.”

He warned that persistently high unemployment levels continued to pose serious social risks to communities.

“Rising unemployment and poverty contribute directly to deepening inequality, household instability, crime, substance abuse, mental distress among young people, gender-based violence and growing social frustration.

“Of particular concern is the increasing number of discouraged work-seekers and young people not in employment, education or training.”

Mabuyane said the latest figures reinforced the urgency of accelerating economic reforms and strengthening inclusive growth initiatives.

“Government remains focused on improving infrastructure delivery, expanding industrialisation, supporting small businesses, growing township and rural economies, and unlocking greater private-sector investment,” he said.

Black Business Forum president Luthando Bara said young people were bearing the brunt of the crisis.

“Every year, thousands of graduates leave universities and colleges with the hope of changing conditions at home … That hope is slowly becoming meaningless,” Bara said.

He warned that the province’s failure to adequately support small businesses was worsening the unemployment crisis.

“There has been little meaningful engagement with the SMME sector, despite clear evidence that small business and the services industry remain the biggest hope for job creation,” he said.

Nafcoc Eastern Cape chair Chwayita Zituta described the job losses as worrying.

“It’s a painful situation really because this is one of the [provinces with the] highest [poverty levels].

“For us to lose about 43,000 jobs, it’s a serious concern.”

She said business leaders were encouraging young people to become job creators instead of job-seekers.

“We need to sit around the table and come with strategies that can help improve job creation,” she said.

DA leader in the Eastern Cape legislature Vicky Knoetze described the crisis as catastrophic.

“It means empty cupboards, unpaid bills, young people trapped at home without opportunity and communities where work has become the exception rather than the norm.”

Freedom Front Plus Buffalo City councillor Debbie Theron said failing infrastructure and poor governance had damaged investor confidence in the province.

“Businesses are struggling with unreliable electricity, deteriorating roads, water disruptions, crime, bureaucracy and weak municipal management.

“Investors cannot create jobs in an environment where basic services are constantly failing,” Theron said.

She also highlighted the need for improved vocational training and skills development for young people.

ActionSA MP Alan Beesley said the unemployment figures reflected a growing national emergency.

“Behind these numbers are individuals whose lives are being decimated and hopes and dreams destroyed,” he said.

EFF Eastern Cape secretary Simthembile Madikizela said the province continued to experience a decline on many fronts.

“On several occasions, the EFF has expressed no confidence in the current leadership of the provincial government because of its failure to respond effectively to the growing economic crisis,” he said.

Madikizela said practical economic intervention and an industrial development plan were lacking in the province, while manufacturers were struggling to survive.

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