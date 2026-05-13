Eastern Cape’s unique position in eye of the storm

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A sudden windstorm which hit the metro on Sunday snapped a dead palm tree, bringing it down on Gonubie Point home owner Tania O’Hagen’s camper van.

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Many think we are simply experiencing “ bad weather” but recent mid-latitude cyclones or “cut-off low” storms are impacted by climate pollution.

The metro had a unique grandstand seat for the two cut-off lows which hit the province this month because the city was literally in the eye of the storm, able to observe how the storms started their slow, clockwise gyre off to our east, visible on the ocean horizon as massive banks of storm cloud with some rain and wind as it scraped the coastline.

This mass of volatile Antarctic air was fed in conveyor belt style by warm marine moisture from two high-pressure cells which turn in the opposite direction, like cogs in a gearing system, then ridged in on the province’s eastern and Southern Cape coast and interior.

These low-pressure storms are, in fact, trapped by the Atlantic and Indian Ocean high-pressure systems, which are inexorably moving further south of SA as the air and oceans heat up at the equator.

The low-pressure cells disconnect, or tear off, and settle.

Once properly “cut off”, their interaction with the high-pressure cells is ferocious, and is called “ridging”.

While the SA Weather Service (SAWS) will hold back in caution before releasing a conclusive public warning on storms and other looming disasters, a number of independent platforms have been free to discuss these storms well in advance.

Weather watchers followed platforms such as the Severe Weather and Information Centre SA, Vox Weather, AfriWX and the global weather animation service, Windy.com , plus Wavescape, Windguru, Windfinder, and the much-loved Norwegian weather service (yr.no).

By the time last week’s cyclone had returned, this time from the west, the sting in “scorpion’s tail” had already been unleashed and places such as Kasteel in the Langkloof experienced a staggering 900mm, and the Kouga dam so vital for Gqeberha’s water supply, filled from a lowly 31% in hours to 113% and water had to be released.

Hikers from Makhanda who had dined pleasantly at the Ferry Hotel on the banks of the Gamtoos river two weeks ago, watched in horror as video footage showed it surrounded by floodwater.

Roads across the impact zone were wrecked and homes, especially in shacklands, were engulfed.

The twisting of the cut-off low, which acts as a mighty hand pushing down on the sea, turned the ocean into a washing machine of three different swell directions, churning up a foam wall of 2m in places such as Victoria Bay, where homes were pounded by surging waves of foam.

Off the city’s Western Breakwall, the enormous swell driven by the southerly angle of the turning cut-off low suddenly came in clean on Friday at midday, and unloaded on the sandbank created by the longshore drift travelling from the direction of the Grand Prix race circuit and at Formula One speeds.

Surfers around the globe watched in awe as local big wave rider Solly Fowles and world big wave champion, Twiggy Baker of J-Bay, towed each other on a jet ski into waves they called “Hawaiian 20-foot” sized, or 6m.

Using the slingshot effect — as the ski turns away from the wave, the surfer gains a burst of speed before releasing the rope — they were able to drop down the faces and drive into the barrel created by the falling tonnes of water, an ultimate high in surfing.

But these simple acts of calculated, courageous madness by Fowles, Baker and local photographer Pierre de Villiers, placed the city forever on the big wave surfing map.

Meanwhile, in a typically climate-affected pattern, the east coast, caught in the eye of the storm, has not received enough rain to fill estuaries, which must punch through the sand bars formed at their mouth by incessant north-easterly summer winds, to release their load of nursery fish into the ocean.

The enormous surf and storm surges have been eroding these banks and even overflowing, but rain is needed to release the sandy stoppers.

The danger is evaporation, which increases salinity to unlivable levels.

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