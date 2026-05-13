EDITORIAL | Accountability urgently needed as Fish River resort disputes drag on

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Port Alfred-based construction company Top Rock Aggregate Group, which claims it signed a R90m contract with Joktel-linked entities in January for landscaping and civil works at the Fish River Resort, has halted all work at the site amid fraud allegations.

The story of the former Fish River Sun resort is more than just that of an abandoned hotel on the outskirts of Port Alfred.

The once-thriving resort and casino, which had an 18-hole golf course designed by golfing great Gary Player, suffered financial hardship after losing its casino licence in 2012. The resort eventually closed its doors in 2017.

Despite its closure, Fish River offered the promise of a better life for the people of Prudhoe, who launched a successful R245m land claim.

The claim, which included the resort and Maitland farm, was eventually finalised in 2024 after a long wait.

But what was meant to be a story of hope for the community has become a tragic tale of a land restitution project that has been mismanaged.

Last year, developer EzamaTshawe and US investor Joktel sold the dream of a luxury tourism development that would transform the Fish River resort and create much-needed local jobs.

Instead, the grounds lie in ruin, and the resort’s revival has been overshadowed by contract disputes, legal challenges, the dismantling and reassembling of a community board and now a Hawks investigation into fraud allegations related to the proposed R4bn development.

The next chapter cannot be yet another round of legal challenges while the resort stands abandoned and vandalised

The Hawks probe follows claims by Port Alfred-based contractor Top Rock Aggregate Group.

The company said it had signed a R90m contract for landscaping and civil works at Fish River.

Its director, Marileze Rudman, alleged that she was instructed to pay R2m upfront for distribution to community members as a “token of goodwill”, but claimed residents did not receive a cent.

She also raised concerns about the legitimacy of proof-of-funding documentation from the investor’s offshore Malaysian account.

Promises of community upliftment have come from more than one side.

The Daku Group maintains it is the legitimate lease holder after its court victory.

The group has already lined up potential investors to upgrade the resort to the tune of R600m.

On paper, the proposals could be a game-changer for the community but disagreements over contracts have caused confusion and halted all work at the site.

For the Prudhoe community, the land claim was meant to end a long fight and open a new chapter.

The next chapter cannot be yet another round of legal challenges while the resort stands abandoned and vandalised.

If Fish River is treated as a test case when land is returned to communities that have been dispossessed, the governance of that land must be beyond doubt.

There must be clear contracts in place, verifiable funding from potential investors and, most importantly, accountability to ensure the interests of the community are protected.

Click here to join the Daily Dispatch’s WhatsApp channel and get the latest news delivered straight to your phone

Daily Dispatch