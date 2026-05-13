Hintsa a symbol of African resistance — Mashatile

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The 191st anniversary of King Hintsa kaKhawuta was commemorated at Butterworth College in the Mnquma Local Municipality. The occasion was honoured by Deputy President Paul Mashatile, who was received by premier Oscar Mabuyane alongside government officials.

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The Eastern Cape provincial government has admitted it has not done enough to honour traditional leaders and warriors who died fighting colonial conquest and land dispossession.

Leaders speaking in Butterworth on Tuesday at the 191st anniversary commemoration of Kumkani Hintsa kaKhawuta’s death, also renewed calls for the return of the slain king’s skull from the UK.

“We are turning 191 years since his departure and we are saying as the province we are not doing enough as a government to recognise those who have fought for this land, not only during this democratic era or politically, but our traditional leaders who have fought tooth and nail,” sport, recreation, arts and culture MEC Sibulele Ngongo said.

“If you look at how these [colonial wars] happened, one could have chosen to give up.

“However, the king did not give up until he said ‘let me die rather than let the land, our forefathers and their animals be taken by those British and colonial systems’.”

Delivering the keynote address, Deputy President Paul Mashatile described Hintsa as a symbol of African resistance and resilience.

“The year 2026 marks the 191st anniversary of Kumkani Hintsa kaKhawuta’s assassination by British colonial forces on May 12 1835 at the Nqabarha River.

“Kumkani Hintsa was a pivotal figure in the defence of his ancestral land against colonial encroachment,” Mashatile said.

“Celebrating traditional leaders and warriors who passed away during the Eastern Cape Frontier Wars (1779–1879) is essential for reclaiming indigenous history, fostering national identity and acknowledging the profound sacrifices made in defence of land and sovereignty.”

Mashatile said the frontier wars represented “the longest military resistance against European colonialism in Africa”.

“In his lifetime, Kumkani Hintsa demonstrated unparalleled bravery in resisting colonial domination, becoming a symbol of Africa’s resilience,” he said.

“Therefore, this inaugural King Hintsa annual commemoration marks the beginning of a living tradition: an annual remembrance that binds us to our heritage, recalls our struggles and renews our destiny.”

The commemorations included the unveiling of a memorial near the N2 in honour of Hintsa.

Ngongo said the province was now trying to ensure the stories of traditional leaders and the frontier wars formed part of the school syllabus.

“We are trying to factor in the content of the role played by such leaders in schools to ensure that we tell our real stories ... on why we are being called the home of legends so that the younger generation can understand what happened,” she said.

Ngongo said shrinking budgets had affected the government’s ability to properly honour liberation figures and traditional leaders.

“However, as the department we recognise their contribution to the democracy we are enjoying today ... because if it was not for them, we wouldn’t be occupying the land we are occupying today.

“We are not doing enough. However, this is the beginning of recognising the frontier wars that were fought by our traditional leadership,” she said.

Nkosi Xhanti Sigcawu of Ikomkhulu laseNqadu said the commemorations would remain incomplete until Hintsa’s skull was returned home.

“We are told that his skull was taken to England as a trophy. As much as we are celebrating 191 years of King Hintsa’s demise, the story is not yet finished.

“It’s unfinished business until we get back his remains from the UK. It’s then that we will close the wounds that are open,” Sigcawu said.

That brutal assassination led to his skull [going] missing. These are real issues that we have to follow up because to us it’s part of healing — Oscar Mabuyane, Eastern Cape premier

Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane said the government had started a programme to properly commemorate the wars of land dispossession.

“For years, we have never had a focus that is focusing on how we commemorate these wars of land dispossession.

“We have since started that programme as the provincial government to ensure that every year we are able to come together,” Mabuyane said.

“That brutal assassination led to his skull [going] missing. These are real issues that we have to follow up because to us it’s part of healing.

“We are dealing with those issues as government to ensure that we are bringing about social cohesion in our communities.”

Mabuyane said the province would invest in films and educational material focusing on land dispossession and resistance.

Defence deputy minister Gen Bantu Holomisa said the legacy of leaders such as Hintsa should inspire young people.

“We know that the king was a warrior who fought our erstwhile oppressors.

“The challenge now is how to skill our people starting from our soldiers,” Holomisa said.

Daily Dispatch