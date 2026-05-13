News

Joe Sibanyoni court case postponed to Friday for bail hearing

State said it needs time to gather information to oppose bail

Herman Moloi

Herman Moloi

Journalist

Taxi boss Madoda Johannes Sibanyoni and two others Mvimbi Daniel Masilela and Philemon Msiza appear at the Kwaggafontein Magistrate Court for bail application (Thulani Mbele)

The formal bail application of controversial taxi boss Joe “Ferrari” Sibanyoni has been postponed to Friday.

Sibanyoni appeared alongside Mvimbi Masilela and Phillmon Msiza at the Kwaggafontein magistrate’s court on Wednesday, charged with extortion and two counts of money laundering.

The state alleges they extorted a businessman from Kwaggafontein, over an extended period of time.

Magistrate David Erasmus told the court that he was instructed by the chief magistrate of Mpumalanga, TS Tonjeni, to postpone the matter so that she could preside over the bail application on Friday.

Former NPA boss Shaun Abrahams SC, representing Sibanyoni, opposed the postponement.

The prosecutor said the state applied for the postponement to afford them the opportunity to gather information that would assist them in opposing bail during the formal bail application.

Erasmus referred to section 50 of the Criminal Procedure Act, which states that a bail application can be postponed for a limited time of seven days, and said Tonjeni “is in her right to assign the matter to herself”.

“It will not be in the interest of justice for this court to proceed with this matter today,” Erasmus said.

The accused will be detained at the Middleburg police station until Friday.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Fresh, new look of Daily Dispatch app is here - subscribe today

2

Doctor’s vision leads to home for children with complex needs

3

INSIGHT | From Lovedale Press heritage to developing EC’s creator economy

4

EDITORIAL | Accountability urgently needed as Fish River resort disputes drag on

5

AT THE BEACH | Storm surf spectacle puts Buffalo City’s harbour break on the map

Related Articles