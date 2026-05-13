Municipality cracks down on informal container businesses in Komani CBD

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The Enoch Mgijima municipality is impounding illegal containers in the CBD of Komani.

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The Enoch Mgijima municipality has removed several “illegal” shipping containers used for business by informal traders in two of Komani’s busiest streets in the CBD.

At least five containers were removed on Monday, with municipal spokesperson Lonwabo Kowa saying that about 15 more would be removed during the course of the week.

The containers are located in Stillwell and Joubert streets.

The two streets, which are lined with formal businesses, had been identified as hotspots for illegal business operations where containers were placed without municipal approval, Kowa said.

He said the owners had been advised through meetings and official correspondence to vacate the sites, but had continuously refused to comply.

“The affected streets have become a source of daily refuse accumulation,” Kowa said.

“The primary operations running from these containers include hair salons, vehicle repairs and tyre repairs.

“Oil marks and burnt substances are visible along the streets, and the containers have encroached onto pavements, leaving insufficient space for safe pedestrian movement.”

Kowa said the municipality had received numerous complaints from residents and businesses regarding nuisance and alleged illegal operations in the area.

Affected owners had been advised to apply for designated sites demarcated for informal trading and related activities.

“The removal operation began on Monday and will continue over the coming days to address all illegal containers across the area.

“Illegal electricity connections in these containers were previously removed in 2025,” he said.

Kowa said the municipality remained committed to restoring order, protecting public spaces and ensuring a safe and clean environment for residents.

“The containers will be kept at municipal offices in the interim. Business owners may apply for alternative sites,” he said.

The removals have, however, sparked concern over the impact on small business owners who rely on the containers to earn a living.

Komani resident and businessman Sabelo Jayiya said while the promise of designated trading spaces was encouraging, municipalities needed to improve planning.

“It is no use to allocate spaces with no footprints. The question is why are our municipalities reactive?

“They always lack planning and depend on the use of their powers to close the stable door when the horse has already bolted. And this all goes down to lack of planning,” Jayiya said.

The EFF in the Enoch Mgijima municipality welcomed what it described as a cleanup operation in the town centre.

Law and order must be restored, but it must be done with a plan that includes and protects the livelihoods of the working class — Luthando Amos, EFF councillor

EFF councillor Luthando Amos said residents and formal businesses had for years raised concerns.

“For years, residents and legal businesses have raised concerns about refuse accumulation, illegal electricity connections and blocked pavements in these areas,” Amos said.

“However, we believe this action should have been taken earlier.

“The timing now suggests electioneering ahead of the 2026 local government elections.

“Nonetheless, the restoration of public order and safety must come first, and we welcome it.”

Amos called on the municipality to ensure affected traders were not left stranded.

“The municipality must ensure that affected vendors are allocated designated trading spaces to prevent displacement and the continued spread of unregulated trading across town.

“Law and order must be restored, but it must be done with a plan that includes and protects the livelihoods of the working class,” he said.

Enoch Mgijima is not the only Eastern Cape municipality to crack down on informal container businesses in town centres.

In 2025, authorities in the Nyandeni Local Municipality issued contravention notices to about 14 people operating businesses from shacks in Libode, while a further 16 traders were found operating without licences.

Municipal officials said at the time that the move was aimed at preventing Libode from turning into a shanty town.

In Lusikisiki, informal traders accused the Ingquza Hill municipality of targeting people trying to make an honest living after the council removed shacks and shipping containers from the town’s CBD.

Eastern Cape Chamber of Business president Vuyisile Ntlabati previously said municipalities had a responsibility to balance urban management with protecting livelihoods.

Some traders have argued that high unemployment, particularly in rural towns, had forced many people to start informal businesses from repurposed containers.

Container businesses form part of local economies in many municipalities, operating as hair salons, spaza shops and takeaway outlets.

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