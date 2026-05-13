Parents shut Mzamowethu over broken toilets, overcrowded classrooms

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Teaching and learning came to a standstill at Mzamowethu Public School in Mzamomhle, KuGompo City, for two days after angry parents and community members shut down the school over what they described as unsafe and inhumane conditions.

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Hundreds of pupils at Mzamowethu Public School in Mzamomhle, KuGompo City, missed classes for two days this week after frustrated parents and community members shut the school down over blocked toilets, sewerage problems, water shortages and overcrowded classrooms.

Protesters gathered outside the school gates on Monday and Tuesday morning and prevented teachers and pupils from entering the premises, demanding urgent intervention.

Parents said conditions at the school had deteriorated to such an extent that pupils had been getting sent home at 11am daily because toilets were unusable and sewerage problems remained unresolved.

Community members vowed teaching would not resume until education MEC Fundile Gade personally visited the school and committed to a timeline for renovations.

Disgruntled parent Professor Molose accused the department of ignoring the community’s concerns.

“When the department hears that the school is shut down, that means it is an emergency.

“They should send officials immediately to find out what is going on,” Molose said.

If children are sent home at 11am every day, where will they be by the end of the year?

He said parents’ concerns were only acknowledged once the school was shut down.

“This school was built by the community. We want to work together with the department, but they are not bringing solutions,” he said.

The problems were affecting pupils’ academic progress.

“If children are sent home at 11am every day, where will they be by the end of the year?” he said.

Parents said conditions at the school were unsafe and degrading, particularly for younger pupils who were forced to leave the premises to relieve themselves because of broken toilets.

Grade 12 pupil Songeziwe Dyosi said overcrowding and deteriorating facilities had made learning extremely difficult, with 75 pupils packed into a single matric classroom.

“At the end of the year, we will still be expected to achieve a 100% pass rate, but I do not think that is possible under these conditions,” she said.

Dyosi said matric pupils had even discussed transferring to other schools to complete the academic year.

“It hurts not attending school and it also hurts seeing teachers standing outside because they are not allowed in.

“We hope the department can make a plan for us,” she said.

Another grade 12 pupil, Qhayiya Stemele, said: “As cold as it is now, learners sit outside because the classrooms are either overcrowded or in terrible condition.”

Ward 27 SA National Civic Organisation chair Lonwabo Lupuwana said the community had been engaging the department for years, with little progress.

“The department visited the school last year and promised renovations.

“We were told that about R5.4m had been set aside, but nothing has happened,” Lupuwana said.

Eastern Cape education spokesperson Malibongwe Mtima confirmed the department was aware of the situation.

“We have sent inspectors to assess the situation and recommend interventions.

“We are going to use the school’s maintenance budget to buy the needed building items and the department of public works will supply labour to fix it,” Mtima said.

He said officials would meet with the school and SGB to ensure grade 12 pupils’ academics were not affected.

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