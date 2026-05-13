Police launch manhunt for killers of Eastern Cape businessman

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Eastern Cape businessman Trevor Fourie died of his injuries on the way to hospital early on Tuesday.

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Police in the Eastern Cape have launched a manhunt for the killers of a 63-year-old businessman who was fatally wounded in his home early on Tuesday.

The victim, Trevor Fourie, popularly known as Big Show, succumbed to gunshot wounds while being transported to hospital, police said.

The assailants appear to have broken into his home in the Hluleka area, near Ngqeleni, in the early hours.

“Upon police arrival at the crime scene, it was established that windows, doors and burglar bars had all been damaged, indicating forced entry,” Eastern Cape police spokesperson Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana said.

“The interior of the rondavel hut where the deceased was staying showed blood stains throughout.

“The house had been ransacked and a dog found in the garage had sustained a gunshot wound.”

Empty cartridges from a shotgun and a pistol were recovered at the scene.

Gantana said a live pistol round and a homemade gun were also recovered.

Fourie reportedly sustained gunshot wounds to his upper body.

“Cases of murder, robbery with a firearm, cruelty to animals and malicious damage to property have all been opened and are being investigated by Ngqeleni detectives.”

Anyone with information should contact the head of detectives in Ngqeleni, Lieutenant-Colonel Jizana, on 082- 319-8754 or Crime Stop on 08600-10111 or report to their nearest police station.

Callers could choose to remain anonymous, Gantana said.

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