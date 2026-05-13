News

WATCH LIVE | Fadiel Adams bail application

TimesLIVE TimesLIVE

TimesLIVE

National Coloured Congress leader and MP Fadiel Adams is expected to apply for bail at the Pinetown magistrate’s court in KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday.

He was arrested last Tuesday in connection with charges of fraud and defeating the ends of justice.

Adams allegedly interfered with investigations into the murder of former ANC Youth League leader Sindiso Magaqa. Police said the alleged interference involved a convicted hitman at a critical stage of the case.

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Fresh, new look of Daily Dispatch app is here - subscribe today

2

Doctor’s vision leads to home for children with complex needs

3

INSIGHT | From Lovedale Press heritage to developing EC’s creator economy

4

EDITORIAL | Accountability urgently needed as Fish River resort disputes drag on

5

AT THE BEACH | Storm surf spectacle puts Buffalo City’s harbour break on the map

Related Articles