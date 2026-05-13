RECORDED | Suspended police commissioner Masemola and ‘Cat’ Matlala in court

Suspended national police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola and controversial businessman Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala are appearing in court on Wednesday.
The charges relate to a R228m Medicare24 tender.
TimesLIVE
Suspended national police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola and controversial businessman Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala are appearing in court on Wednesday.
The charges relate to a R228m Medicare24 tender.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.