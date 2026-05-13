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RECORDED | Suspended police commissioner Masemola and ‘Cat’ Matlala in court

TimesLIVE TimesLIVE

TimesLIVE

Suspended national police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola and controversial businessman Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala are appearing in court on Wednesday.

The charges relate to a R228m Medicare24 tender.

TimesLIVE

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