Alfred Nzo gets new acting CFO amid delayed recruitment process

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The municipality this week confirmed the appointment of chief risk officer Mthokozisi Khambula as acting CFO until early August.

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The Alfred Nzo District Municipality has appointed yet another acting chief financial officer as the council continues to drag out the process of filling the critical post permanently.

The municipality this week confirmed the appointment of chief risk officer Mthokozisi Khambula as acting CFO until early August, making him the latest in a string of temporary appointments since the position became vacant more than a year ago.

Municipal spokesperson Luncedo Walaza said Khambula was appointed during a special council meeting on Tuesday and would serve for a period not exceeding three months or until a permanent appointment was made.

The EmaXesibeni-based municipality has been without a permanent CFO since former incumbent Unathi Mahlasela resigned on March 31 2025 to pursue career-growth opportunities.

Khambula now takes over from Sakhiwo Nelani, who had been serving in the acting role before being moved to another position.

“Mr Khambula takes over from Mr Sakhiwo Nelani who has now been appointed as the acting director for strategic governance,” Walaza said.

“The CFO position has been vacant since March 31 2025 and recruitment processes to permanently fill the post are under way.”

The municipality has cycled through several acting CFOs since Mahlasela’s departure.

Walaza said the council initially appointed Sihle Khuzo as acting CFO for three months or until the post was filled “whichever came first”.

However, after her term expired, she was reappointed for a further three months, with her second stint ending in October 2025.

Nelani was then appointed in November and remained in the acting role until February before council extended his contract until May 4.

Despite the prolonged vacancy, the municipality said processes to appoint a permanent CFO were at an advanced stage.

“The position of the CFO was advertised on May 26 last year, interviews were conducted in June and recommendations of the panel were tabled in a council meeting in July,” Walaza said.

“The recommendations were further submitted to the office of the MEC for co-operative governance and traditional affairs to seek concurrence.

“Currently, the municipality is finalising the appointment of the permanent CFO.”

Khambula, who joined the municipality as a risk manager in 2015, holds a bachelor of commerce degree in accounting and taxation, a postgraduate diploma in business studies obtained cum laude and has completed the municipal finance management programme.

He is also awaiting the results of his MBA dissertation.

Walaza said Khambula’s immediate responsibilities would include ensuring financial continuity, strengthening compliance and restoring confidence in the municipality’s financial management systems.

His duties will include overseeing budget and treasury operations, expenditure management, audit support processes and ensuring compliance with financial regulations.

The municipality’s financial leadership instability comes amid mixed audit outcomes in recent years.

While Alfred Nzo received an unqualified audit opinion in the 2022/2023 financial year and a clean audit in 2023/2024, it regressed in the 2024/2025 financial year and received a qualified audit opinion from the auditor-general.

I want to assure the citizens of the district that I will work tirelessly with the administration and political leadership to strengthen financial management, support service delivery and ensure that public resources are used responsibly

Khambula said after his appointment that he was committed to strengthening the municipality’s financial management.

“I am deeply honoured and humbled by the confidence that council has placed in me,” he said.

“I regard this responsibility as a call to serve the people of Alfred Nzo with integrity, discipline and commitment.

“I want to assure the citizens of the district that I will work tirelessly with the administration and political leadership to strengthen financial management, support service delivery and ensure that public resources are used responsibly.”

Though the DA in Alfred Nzo welcomed Khambula’s appointment, its councillor in the Matatiele municipality, Wonga Potwana, criticised the municipality’s continued reliance on acting appointments.

“As the DA, we will monitor the situation as this thing of not doing things on time, adverts are expensive and if panels do not sit for selection panels and interviews, then that will eat on taxpayers’ money,” Potwana said.

“We hope this man will look after the municipality’s finances.”

Co-operative governance MEC Zolile Williams’ spokesperson, Pheello Oliphant, said the department did not support municipalities relying on acting officials for extended periods, especially in senior management positions.

“From Cogta’s perspective, a municipality which perpetually has acting officials in senior management does not augur well for good governance.

“It is a symptom of instability,” Oliphant said.

“It is not good at all because it militates against smooth service delivery.”

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