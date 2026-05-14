AstraZeneca’s Imfinzi combo lifts survival in bladder cancer trial

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A late-stage trial of Imfinzi, combined with a targeted therapy prior to a surgery, showed significantly improved survival rate in patients with muscle-invasive bladder cancer, AstraZeneca said on Thursday. File photo.

AstraZeneca said on Thursday that a late-stage trial of Imfinzi, combined with a targeted therapy prior to a surgery, showed significantly improved survival rate in patients with muscle-invasive bladder cancer.

The Anglo-Swedish drugmaker, however, said overall survival from a combination of its two cancer drugs Imfinzi and Imjudo with the pre-surgery drug was not statistically significant in the trial.

Here are some details:

Imfinzi given before and after surgery, together with pre-procedure enfortumab vedotin (EV), delivered statistically significant improvements in both event-free survival and overall survival, AstraZeneca said.

Enfortumab vedotin is a drug given to patients prior to the surgery to shrink the tumour.

The safety and tolerability of Imfinzi with or without the other drugs was consistent with the known safety profiles of the individual medicines, and there were no new safety signals.

About one in four patients with bladder cancer has muscle-invasive disease, where the tumour invades the muscle wall of the bladder, without distant metastases, the company said.

Reuters