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AstraZeneca’s Imfinzi combo lifts survival in bladder cancer trial

Imfinzi before and after surgery, with pre-procedure EV, delivered improvements

Reuters Agency

Reuters

A late-stage trial of Imfinzi, combined with a targeted therapy prior to a surgery, showed significantly improved survival rate in patients with muscle-invasive bladder cancer, AstraZeneca said on Thursday. File photo. (Umit Bektas)

AstraZeneca said on Thursday that a late-stage trial of Imfinzi, combined with a targeted therapy prior to a surgery, showed significantly improved survival rate in patients with muscle-invasive bladder cancer.

The Anglo-Swedish drugmaker, however, said overall survival from a combination of its two cancer drugs Imfinzi and Imjudo with the pre-surgery drug was not statistically significant in the trial.

Here are some details:

  • Imfinzi given before and after surgery, together with pre-procedure enfortumab vedotin (EV), delivered statistically significant improvements in both event-free survival and overall survival, AstraZeneca said.
  • Enfortumab vedotin is a drug given to patients prior to the surgery to shrink the tumour.
  • The safety and tolerability of Imfinzi with or without the other drugs was consistent with the known safety profiles of the individual medicines, and there were no new safety signals.
  • About one in four patients with bladder cancer has muscle-invasive disease, where the tumour invades the muscle wall of the bladder, without distant metastases, the company said.

Reuters

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