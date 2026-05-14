Drug sales from spaza shops under investigation

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A shopkeeper in Qonce sells schedule 2 Adco-Dol tablets to the Go!&Express and Daily Dispatch reporter.

Story audio is generated using AI

A Daily Dispatch and GO! & Express report into the illegal sale of formal Schedule 2 drugs in multiple spaza shops across the metro has sparked an investigation by the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra).

Sahpra chief executive Dr Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela said the Medicines and Related Substances Act permits authorised wholesalers, including supermarkets and spaza shops, to sell schedule 0 medicinal products such as vitamins, certain low-dosage pain medications like paracetamol and aspirin, but these products must remain in their original packaging and must be registered or approved by Sahpra.

She said that while the act allows for the sale of schedule 0 medicines, strict limitations apply. Quantities at or above specified thresholds, such as 100 units or more, may result in the product being classified as Schedule 1, which is subject to tighter regulatory controls and cannot be sold in the same manner.

Semete-Makokotlela said unlicensed outlets, including spaza shops, were only permitted to sell a limited range of low-risk medicines.

“Products containing codeine fall outside of this category and are subject to stricter controls due to their potential for misuse and dependence,” Semete-Makokotlela said.

“These medicines are intended to be supplied through authorised healthcare professionals, such as pharmacies, where proper oversight, advice, and record-keeping can be ensured.

“This helps to protect the public from potential harm.”

Semete-Makokotlela implored members of the public to buy medical supplies from licensed and reputable outlets, and to consult a healthcare professional if they have any questions about appropriate treatment.

She said medicines must be sold in properly labelled packaging that includes important information for safe use, such as dosage instructions, warnings, and expiry dates.

“Repackaging of medicines into smaller or ‘patient-ready’ packs is not something that can be done freely.

“It is a controlled process that may only be carried out by qualified and authorised personnel, typically within licensed pharmacy settings, and under appropriate professional supervision.

“These measures are in place to protect the public by ensuring that medicines remain safe, effective, and accompanied by the correct information.”

Semete-Makokotlela said “improper packaging or unauthorised handling” of medicines can compromise quality and increase risks.

She said Sahpra had ongoing operations with BCM and various stakeholders, including police, to curb the scourge.

She also confirmed they have received complaints from members of the public across the country regarding similar incidents, all of which she said are being investigated.

“Following previous operations and cases opened at various police stations around Buffalo City, there was a noticeable decrease in complaints.

“However, this matter represents the second complaint reported in 2026,” Semete-Makokotlela said.

An empty bottle of AstraPain syrup lies discarded outside a house in Pefferville. (mfundo piliso)

She said the sites that were identified in the investigation will be “subject to inspection,” and criminal cases will be pursued where violations are confirmed.

“Any scheduled medicines found on the premises are confiscated on the spot.”

Provincial health MEC Ntandokazi Capa’s spokesperson Camagwini Mavovana said: “Where credible evidence of unlawful sale is provided, the department will coordinate investigations with provincial pharmaceutical services, Sahpra and law enforcement agencies.”

She reminded the public the illegal and irregular sale of medicine was strictly prohibited under the Medicines and Related Substances Act and the Pharmacy Act.

The sale of loose tablets outside regulated pharmacy processes is not permitted

Mavovana said only Schedule 0 medicines, such as basic pain relievers and over-the-counter products, could be sold at general retailers.

“Schedule 1 and 2 medicines may only be sold in pharmacies under the supervision of a pharmacist, while Schedule 3 and above require a valid prescription,” she said.

“Codeine-containing medicines may only be sold through licensed pharmacies.

“It is unlawful for spaza shops to sell these products or to remove them from their original packaging.”

Mavovana stressed that medicines must always be dispensed with proper labelling, including batch numbers, expiry dates and dosage instructions.

“The sale of loose tablets outside regulated pharmacy processes is not permitted,” she said.

Retailers found in violation of these regulations faced criminal prosecution, business closure, fines and the confiscation of goods.

She said: “Codeine is an opioid and can lead to dependency if misused. Easy access, particularly without proper guidance or dosage control, increases the likelihood of abuse and harmful side effects.”

She said oversight of medicine regulation in SA was the mandate of the police, Sahpra and city law enforcement agencies.

Monitoring inspections were conducted periodically, with further inspections expected in affected areas.

Mavovana said Buffalo City Metro had 10 licensed pharmacies, and public healthcare facilities were required by law to operate under pharmacist supervision.

Prof Sikhumbuzo Mabunda, head of public health medicine at Walter Sisulu University, said there needed to be more public awareness about the safe purchase of medication and people needed to understand what should not be sold on open shelves.

Mabunda said some of the products sold in the spaza shops led to “dependency [addiction] abuse, misuse, and there can also be side effects as well”.

“And then we come into a vicious cycle in which dependency and addiction will create social challenges. People will do anything to access the drug, including stealing and selling the drug.”

He said a lot of monitoring of outlets was required, “but unfortunately, there are shortfalls in the way this is managed”.

Click here to join the Daily Dispatch’s WhatsApp channel and get the latest news delivered straight to your phone

Daily Dispatch