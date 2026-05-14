Graduation provides a chance to change the world, says WSU vice-chancellor

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Eastern Cape sport, recreation, arts and culture MEC Sibulele Ngongo graduates with honours in public administration at iYunivesithi Walter Sisulu on Wednesday.

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While newly-inaugurated iYunivesithi Walter Sisulu vice-chancellor and principal Dr Thandi Mgwebi used Wednesday’s graduation in Butterworth to challenge graduates to change the world, among those eager to go onto the stage to receive their qualifications was Eastern Cape sport, recreation, arts and culture MEC Sibulele Ngongo.

Ngongo graduated with honours in public administration.

Mgwebi said the graduates were part of a cohort of 6,100 university graduates since the start of this year’s graduation season across all campuses.

A jubilant Ngongo later told the Dispatch she had learnt the importance of access and success through education.

“This, combined with academic excellence, especially from those who are entrusted with leadership responsibilities.

“For someone like me, who is from a working-class background, this milestone is even greater,” she said.

“I trust that in a small way, it will inspire and serve as proof that we are equally capable. All we need is the support and opportunity.

“Lastly, uMama mandimbulele ngokundikhuthaza nokuthanda imfundo, ndilapha nje namhlanje nguye [I must thank my mother for encouraging me and for her love for education, I am here today because of her].”

Her presence among those who graduated on Wednesday had added a moment of inspiration and pride during proceedings, said the university’s social media pages.

Born in rural Libode in the Nyandeni Local Municipality, Ngongo was catapulted into the public eye after she was sworn in as an MEC in premier Oscar Mabuyane’s reshuffled cabinet, making her the youngest MEC to hold a portfolio a few years ago.

A renowned ANC Youth League activist, Ngongo, who was in her 30s at the time, had gone from being a personal assistant to former health MEC Nomakhosazana Meth to heading the sport, recreation, arts and culture department.

Before joining Meth’s office in 2022, she had worked at the Nyandeni municipality, rose to the ranks of the youth league in the Nyandeni sub-region and later the OR Tambo region.

This was before she joined the league’s provincial executive committee and was sworn into the Bhisho legislature as an ANC MPL.

In her speech, Mgwebi told graduates: “It is the little things that citizens do that make a difference and your degrees and other qualifications are not merely an end point but an instrument with which you will shape those little things that ultimately transform societies.”

She said graduation ceremonies were among the most sacred rituals in the academic space.

They were about intellectual celebration, right of passage where knowledge met purpose and learning met destiny.

“Today, we confer responsibility to you graduates; we do not only celebrate completion, we celebrate transformation,” Mgwebi said.

“Use that education to change the world. Each one of you holds that power as a lived reality, shaped through discipline.

“You have been disciplined throughout your studies, you have been resilient and you also do this through intellectual growth.”

[Go out there and] tell stories that affirm dignity, restore justice and challenge inequality — Dr Thandi Mgwebi, iYunivesithi Walter Sisulu vice-chancellor and principal

She said their educational qualifications did not belong only to themselves.

They also belonged to their families, communities and histories “that carried you here”.

As an institution, she said they proudly declared the university as an African university, not as a geographical label, but as a philosophical commitment, standing for a vision of knowledge that was inclusive, plural and deeply human.

“[Go out there and] tell stories that affirm dignity, restore justice and challenge inequality.

“Imagine new possibilities for Africa and the world.”

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